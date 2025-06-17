3 Consequences Rhea Ripley could face for her actions on WWE RAW

In last week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Raquel Rodriguez attacked Rhea Ripley, costing her the Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way qualifier match. This week on RAW, The Eradicator took revenge by costing Raquel her Queen of the Ring qualifier match against Asuka, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer.

However, the tale might not end there, and there could be more to it. Next week on RAW, Rhea Ripley can face the music for her actions tonight.

This listicle will explore three possible consequences Rhea Ripley could face for her actions.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#3. Could be taken out by Raquel Rodriguez backstage, leaving her injured

Big Mami Cool should certainly not sit back after Ripley's intervention tonight, and she can retaliate next week on RAW. She can severely injure Mami backstage, taking her out of action for months. Last year, Raquel and Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley backstage, rendering her out of action for weeks.

Trending

Therefore, the Judgment Day member can once again hit Ripley where it hurts the most. Injuring her at this point will also pull Ripley out of WWE's Evolution PLE next month. That would be the perfect revenge for Big Mami Cool.

#2. Adam Pearce can announce Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez next week on WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can announce a one-on-one match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on the red brand to finally end the tension between the two.

Although The Eradicator has won most of the singles matches against Raquel, the contest on RAW can turn nasty for her if JD McDonagh or Dominik Mysterio come out to help Rodriguez.

#1. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez can join forces to beat up Ripley on RAW

The new twist in the tale could be Roxanne Perez coming out to support Raquel during the match and the two teaming up to beat Rhea Ripley. That could be Roxanne's way to get in the good books of Raquel and finally win her trust.

So far, Big Mami Cool and Liv Morgan have been cold toward Roxanne after her inclusion in The Judgment Day. However, with Liv Morgan injured and expected to stay out for the next few weeks, the Prodigy can think of taking The Miracle Kid's spot. By helping Raquel during the match with Ripley, Roxanne Perez can replace Morgan in the faction.

As for Rhea Ripley, she is out of the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, and also isn't involved in any storyline that may culminate at Evolution PLE. It will be interesting to see how WWE books The Eradicator in the women's PLE next month on July 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More