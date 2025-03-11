3 Consequences Roman Reigns could face for taking out Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired live from Madison Square Garden tonight. This is the last edition of RAW to air in the United States for many weeks, and it featured an epic main event.

Ad

CM Punk and Seth Rollins, two of the very best wrestlers in the world, went at it for a second time this year. This time, the two went one-on-one in a Steel Cage match. Needless to say, they went to war.

The pair put on a fantastic bout, but things went awry by the end. In a shocking moment, Roman Reigns made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming for the first time since the Royal Rumble. He proceeded to brutally lay out both men.

Ad

Trending

While fans were thrilled to see the OTC back and return in such an exciting fashion, Roman Reigns will likely face consequences. These include consequences from management, foes, and even someone close to him. This article will examine three consequences for Roman following his brutal assault on RAW.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Below are three consequences Roman Reigns could face for taking out Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW.

#3. Adam Pearce could punish Roman Reigns for ruining the WWE RAW main event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adam Pearce is one of three established General Managers in WWE. While Triple H is arguably the head honcho on-screen, Adam Pearce runs Monday Night RAW, Nick Aldis leads Friday Night SmackDown, and Ava heads up NXT.

When Roman Reigns brutally assaulted Seth Rollins, Adam Pearce rushed down to ringside to try to break things up. He was clearly both concerned about the status of the competitors in the match, but also angry at the former WWE Champion for his interference.

Ad

As the RAW General Manager, Adam has the power to punish Roman Reigns for his behavior. For example, he could suspend the OTC for the attack, likely a move based on anger due to a celebrated main event being ruined.

Alternatively, Adam could realize that Roman's limited schedule makes a suspension less effective than punishment. Instead, he could hit The Tribal Chief in the wallet by fining Roman Reigns a large but undisclosed sum for his actions.

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman could ditch Roman Reigns in favor of CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Ad

A very interesting moment took place during Roman Reigns' brutal onslaught on Seth Rollins during the closing minutes of WWE Monday Night RAW. The OTC spotted Paul Heyman in the ring.

Paul Heyman is Roman Reigns' Wiseman and always has the OTC's back. Yet, despite that, Heyman was in the ring checking on CM Punk on WWE RAW. When Roman Reigns spotted this, he absolutely snapped.

The OTC went into the ring and proceeded to lay out CM Punk. He beat down The Second City Saint while Paul Heyman looked on terrified, unable to help his friend overcome the savage beating.

Ad

While Paul Heyman has been fiercely loyal to Roman for a long time, his association with Reigns and The Bloodline may be over. Paul could potentially leave Reigns for CM Punk, reuniting the duo moving forward on television.

#1. Seth Rollins and CM Punk could shockingly unite to get revenge on The Tribal Chief

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of CM Punk and Seth Rollins goes back a long time. In some ways, it goes back before The Shield. In fact, it even goes further back than WWE. They two have had a complicated relationship for a long time.

Since CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, their issues have escalated further and further. They either cut brutal promos on each other or engage in wild brawls on what feels like a weekly basis at this point.

Ad

The point is, Seth and Punk truly hate each other. Yet, now both The Voice of The Voiceless and The Visionary have a common enemy. This could lead to a shocking moment nobody will see coming.

Roman's consequences for his action could be a new union forming. Seth and Punk, both angry at Reigns' behavior, could become an unlikely duo and attack the OTC. Teaming up together, Punk and Rollins could teach Roman a lesson he'd never forget.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback