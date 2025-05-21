3 Consequences Roxanne Perez could face in WWE for trying to steal Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan

Roxanne Perez stepping into The Judgment Day clubhouse and trying to align with Liv Morgan's boyfriend Dominik Mysterio has set the stage for serious consequences. With Liv Morgan away filming in Japan, Roxanne Perez’s move could shake up the current storyline's direction.

However, Perez might have to pay a price. Judgment Day has been treated like a family where loyalty runs deep. With Liv and Dominik Mysterio’s bond, Roxanne stepping into their space might not sit well with anyone. Perez’s appearance in their clubhouse has already sparked speculation of replacing Liv.

That kind of move sparks major tension in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. If Liv returns and sees someone else trying to take her place, chaos may also enter the picture. Perez might not just face Liv’s anger, as she could end up on the wrong side of Judgment Day. Before that rivalry fully explodes, she could face a few consequences.

#1. Liv Morgan could send Roxanne to SmackDown or back to NXT

Liv Morgan has not always been interested in engaging in action, as she pulls strings from behind instead. As Dominik Mysterio’s closest ally, Liv wouldn’t take kindly to Roxanne Perez's tricks. Instead of getting physical, another route can be taken by her.

A short backstage interaction with Adam Pearce could lead to Roxanne Perez being quietly removed from RAW. Whether she’s shipped off to SmackDown or sent back to NXT, the message would be loud and clear that Liv would not share her spotlight. It would be a silent but ruthless move by proving Morgan's influence runs deep without her stepping into the ring.

This approach keeps Liv in control, showing her to be the real power player on the red brand. Meanwhile, it gives Roxanne a chance to rebuild before returning with revenge on her mind.

#2. Liv Morgan puts Roxanne out with a kayfabe injury

If Liv Morgan wanted to send a strong message to Roxanne Perez, she could ensure the rookie never stepped near The Judgment Day locker room again. Once Liv returns to RAW, a backstage confrontation could quickly turn violent, with Liv launching a surprise attack.

A brutal brawl behind the scenes could leave Roxanne laid out, forcing officials to intervene. A kayfabe “injury” angle would be the perfect way to write her off TV for a few weeks giving Liv the upper hand without ever facing her in the ring. This wouldn’t just protect Liv’s spot in the faction but send a clear warning to the rest of the locker room.

Judgment Day isn’t a place for uninvited guests, and Liv’s return would have consequences for anyone trying to take her place. This move by Liv would make her fiercely powerful and dangerously unpredictable. It wouldn’t just send Roxanne packing, it would remind the entire locker room that Judgment Day isn’t a revolving door, and specifically, Dominik Mysterio is not someone others can mess around with.

#3. Liv Morgan could get Roxanne squashed by Raquel Rodriguez or in a 2-on-1 handicap match

If Liv Morgan wanted to embarrass Roxanne Perez before taking her out,her Judgment Day influence could be used to take her down. A one-on-one match against Raquel Rodriguez with Liv Morgan lurking at the ringside could be Liv’s subtle way of getting her punished.

Roxanne Perez’s momentum and confidence in one blow would be broken by a quick and dominant squash. But Liv might not stop there. She could push it further by booking Roxanne in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Raquel and herself.

This puts Roxanne in a challenging position and opens the door for new directions for the women’s division. For now, fans must wait and see what is planned by WWE next for Liv, Roxanne, and the chaos surrounding Judgment Day.

