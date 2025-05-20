Dominik Mysterio reacts after Roxanne Perez approaches him on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio was involved in a short but memorable backstage segment on WWE RAW, where he had an unexpected interaction with Roxanne Perez.

Earlier today, the 23-year-old star was announced as the newest member of the RAW roster. Though she had been appearing regularly on the red brand of late, her official main roster call-up only became official this week.

Roxanne Perez made a huge impact by qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank match by defeating Becky Lynch and Natalya in a three-way match. Moreover, WWE also teased her as a potential new member of Judgment Day when Finn Balor introduced her to the other members of the stable.

Perez made a quick impression on Dominik Mysterio, in particular, as she brought his favorite Chicken Nuggets for him. The reigning IC Champion has now reacted to his interaction with Perez with a cryptic post on his X/Twitter account.

Many have speculated this could be the beginning of a romance angle between Dom and Perez amid Liv Morgan's absence. However, Morgan has finished up her acting commitments and is scheduled to return soon. It'll be interesting to see how she deals with Roxanne Perez, who seems to be making all the right moves to win over Dominik Mysterio and become a member of Judgment Day.

