3 Consequences The Rock could face for siding with John Cena in WWE

The Rock officially joined forces with John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber, stunning fans worldwide. Cena’s heel turn was totally surprising, particularly in what could be his final run, and his alliance with The Final Boss only added to the surprise.

However, the shock didn’t end there, as both stars and Travis Scott viciously attacked Cody Rhodes. This leaves the Undisputed WWE Champion motionless in the ring. This article will discuss three potential consequences The Rock could face for aligning himself with an evil John Cena.

#3. Roman Reigns might officially kick The Rock out of The Bloodline

One possible consequence could be Roman Reigns officially removing The Rock from The Bloodline. As the Tribal Chief transitions into a babyface role, he likely disapproves of The Final Boss’s actions, especially after The Rock attempted to recruit Cody Rhodes as a corporate champion.

Now, The Rock has aligned himself with John Cena, who is one of Reigns’ greatest rivals. So, the Ula Fala holder may decide to expel him from the Bloodline and cut ties with him entirely.

#2. Triple H might suspend The Final Boss from WWE for his actions

The People’s Champion seems determined to control the narrative in WWE. First, he tried to make Cody Rhodes his champion, hoping to exploit The American Nightmare and shape the Undisputed title storyline to his liking.

After Rhodes declined his offer, The Rock aligned himself with The Cenation Leader and now sides with Cena against Cody at WrestleMania 41. This implies that if Cena becomes a 17-time world champion at The Show of Shows, he will be a corporate champion under the Final Boss’s influence.

However, The Rock’s continued interference could lead to repercussions. Triple H might take action against him, potentially suspending him for exceeding his authority. The Game could contend that while The Rock is a TKO Board of Directors member, he does not have the authority to dictate WWE’s creative direction, primarily since Triple H is the Chief Content Officer.

#1. Ava might abandon The People's Champion for abusing the power

Ava is the real-life daughter of The Rock and presently serves as an on-screen general manager for the NXT brand. During The Rock’s recent appearance on the Black and Silver brand, the two briefly interacted. However, suppose The Final Boss continues abusing his power as a TKO Board of Directors member. In that case, there is a possibility that Ava might turn against her father as part of a storyline.

She could oppose his actions in their next on-screen encounter, calling him out for his wrongdoing in WWE.

