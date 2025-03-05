  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes to drag WWE icon out of retirement after 5 years to face John Cena & The Rock? Potential WrestleMania 41 match explored

Cody Rhodes to drag WWE icon out of retirement after 5 years to face John Cena & The Rock? Potential WrestleMania 41 match explored

By Love Verma
Modified Mar 05, 2025 02:35 GMT
Cody Rhodes might bring iconic name for WrestleMania match. [image credits: WWE.com &amp; Instagram and Star Instagram]
Cody Rhodes might bring iconic name for WrestleMania match. [image credits: WWE.com & Instagram and the star's Instagram]

Cody Rhodes will face one of his biggest challenges at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he takes on a heel, John Cena. The Cenation Leader has already sold his soul to The Rock and is now determined to win his 17th World Championship as a villainous character.

Ad

However, to even the odds, Rhodes might bring back WWE icon The Undertaker to the squared circle after nearly five years to face Cena and The Rock. The Deadman officially retired from in-ring action after his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Since then, he has made a few appearances but hasn’t clashed in a proper match.

Meanwhile, it’s possible that Triple H could look to capitalize on the current storyline and book two matches for Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania. Last year, WWE had Rhodes compete twice at WrestleMania. First, he competed in a tag team bout on Night 1, followed by a title match against Roman Reigns on Night 2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A similar scenario could unfold this year, with Cody and The Undertaker teaming up against The Rock and John Cena on Night 1. Following this, Rhodes can defend his Undisputed Title against Cena on Night 2. There’s a strong rationale why the Phenom could come out of retirement for this storyline, as he played a role in last year’s Undisputed Title match. Taker chokeslammed The Rock and helped Rhodes dethrone the Original Tribal Chief. This makes it rational for the Undertaker to return and unite with Rhodes in a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Ad

Additionally, having the icon in the storyline would make things even more stimulating and could cement it as one of the most significant feuds in history. As the Road to WrestleMania unfolds, it remains to be seen whether The Phenom will step back into the ring and align himself with Cody Rhodes.

WWE has a major problem with the current Cody Rhodes & The Rock storyline

The current storyline is well-received by fans, but according to Vince Russo, the Triple H-led promotion has already made a major mistake with the American Nightmare. Russo believes that the Final Boss is one of the smartest minds in the company and is well aware of everything.

Ad

However, he feels that WWE is making Cody Rhodes look weak in the storyline, as he has yet to get revenge on the People’s Champion for his previous attacks. This portrayal makes the Undisputed Champion appear weak, which Russo sees as a significant flaw in the company’s booking.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी