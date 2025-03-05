Cody Rhodes to drag WWE icon out of retirement after 5 years to face John Cena & The Rock? Potential WrestleMania 41 match explored

Cody Rhodes will face one of his biggest challenges at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he takes on a heel, John Cena. The Cenation Leader has already sold his soul to The Rock and is now determined to win his 17th World Championship as a villainous character.

Ad

However, to even the odds, Rhodes might bring back WWE icon The Undertaker to the squared circle after nearly five years to face Cena and The Rock. The Deadman officially retired from in-ring action after his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Since then, he has made a few appearances but hasn’t clashed in a proper match.

Meanwhile, it’s possible that Triple H could look to capitalize on the current storyline and book two matches for Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania. Last year, WWE had Rhodes compete twice at WrestleMania. First, he competed in a tag team bout on Night 1, followed by a title match against Roman Reigns on Night 2.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A similar scenario could unfold this year, with Cody and The Undertaker teaming up against The Rock and John Cena on Night 1. Following this, Rhodes can defend his Undisputed Title against Cena on Night 2. There’s a strong rationale why the Phenom could come out of retirement for this storyline, as he played a role in last year’s Undisputed Title match. Taker chokeslammed The Rock and helped Rhodes dethrone the Original Tribal Chief. This makes it rational for the Undertaker to return and unite with Rhodes in a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Ad

Additionally, having the icon in the storyline would make things even more stimulating and could cement it as one of the most significant feuds in history. As the Road to WrestleMania unfolds, it remains to be seen whether The Phenom will step back into the ring and align himself with Cody Rhodes.

WWE has a major problem with the current Cody Rhodes & The Rock storyline

The current storyline is well-received by fans, but according to Vince Russo, the Triple H-led promotion has already made a major mistake with the American Nightmare. Russo believes that the Final Boss is one of the smartest minds in the company and is well aware of everything.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, he feels that WWE is making Cody Rhodes look weak in the storyline, as he has yet to get revenge on the People’s Champion for his previous attacks. This portrayal makes the Undisputed Champion appear weak, which Russo sees as a significant flaw in the company’s booking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.