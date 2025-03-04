The Rock's brutality on television hurting Cody Rhodes' character, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the exchanges between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. The two stars once again find themselves pitted against each other.

This past weekend at Elimination Chamber 2025, Rhodes declined The Final Boss' offer to be his champion. However, John Cena accepted the proposal and turned to the dark side. In a shocking turn of events, Cena brutalized The American Nightmare as the WWE Universe watched in horror.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed that The Final Boss had a clear grasp on how the situation was developing. However, the former writer felt that Rhodes was looking bad in how things played out.

Russo pointed out that The American Nightmare never got retribution from Rocky for assaulting him in the parking lot last year. He also noted that Rhodes was friendly to The Rock before being betrayed by the latter again this year.

"Listen, Rock is a pro. Rock is well aware of everything going on, and the way it's perceived, and what's happening. Bro, they're making Cody look weak. They're really making him look weak." Russo continued, "Do you not remember Rock bloodied Cody, beat the cr*p out of him with his own tour bus? Bro, Cody never got a receipt from that. He never got a receipt from [sic] that. There he is in the ring with The Rock, and he's showing pictures. That makes Cody look weak." [From 12:20 onwards]

The Rock and John Cena aligning as heels could be bad news for Cody Rhodes, as he has to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes responds to the shocking betrayal at Elimination Chamber.

