Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 questions that need to be answered after Raw this week

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.16K   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST

Seth Rollins rammed into the window of the police van
Seth Rollins rammed into the window of the police van

This week's Monday Night Raw had quite a few separate things happening at the same time, which left the viewers with more questions than answers at the end of it.

Be it a sudden return, an attack, or even camaraderie between two sworn enemies, the WWE Universe was left with their mouths agape at the end of a confusing, but intriguing episode of Monday Night Raw.

Perhaps, with the change in General Manager on Raw, without Kurt Angle's steady presence to give the show a backbone, Baron Corbin's unorthodox methods were enough for the Raw audience to go through a completely different experience from what they have been accustomed to as of late.

In this article, we will cover three critical questions which we were left with at the end of Raw. Without any further ado let's get into it.

#1 Why did Kevin Owens attack the Shield and help Braun Strowman?

Kevin Owens' appearance left many unanswered questions!
Kevin Owens' appearance left many unanswered questions!

During the main event of Raw, Finn Balor found himself taking on the Monster Among Men, who had the combined forces of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in his corner. While he was defeated, after the match Shield made their way into the stadium, in a police van, to face off against the three of them. They had been 'arrested' earlier in the night, and had posted bail to be released. How they came across a police van to take them back to the venue for Raw remains a question, however.

Unfortunately for them, they were ambushed from behind on their way down to the ring. For some unexplained reason, the entirety of the heel section of the locker room assaulted them and helped Drew, Dolph, and Braun. The attack was brutal and saw the Shield utterly decimated.

One question which arises here, though, is while the rest of the locker room might have been following the orders of Baron Corbin, why was Kevin Owens involved in the attack of the Shield? He was directly helping Braun Strowman with whom he was involved in a feud for the better part of three months.

Whatever be the reason, Owens helping Strowman does not sit right with any of the storylines. He quit out of frustration last week on Raw, having been attacked by the Monster for so many months. Next week's Raw will have to explain Owens' sudden return, and also his unexplained alliance with Strowman.

You can watch Kevin Owens return and attack Bobby Lashley earlier in the night here:


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Undertaker Seth Rollins
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
7 Things WWE got right on RAW this week (27 August, 2018) 
RELATED STORY
7 unexpected moments from Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
4 things that need to happen on Raw this week- 13 August...
RELATED STORY
3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 27...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW 27th August 2018: 5 Points to Note
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week 
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
6 best and worst this week from Monday Night Raw and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us