3 questions that need to be answered after Raw this week

Seth Rollins rammed into the window of the police van

This week's Monday Night Raw had quite a few separate things happening at the same time, which left the viewers with more questions than answers at the end of it.

Be it a sudden return, an attack, or even camaraderie between two sworn enemies, the WWE Universe was left with their mouths agape at the end of a confusing, but intriguing episode of Monday Night Raw.

Perhaps, with the change in General Manager on Raw, without Kurt Angle's steady presence to give the show a backbone, Baron Corbin's unorthodox methods were enough for the Raw audience to go through a completely different experience from what they have been accustomed to as of late.

In this article, we will cover three critical questions which we were left with at the end of Raw. Without any further ado let's get into it.

#1 Why did Kevin Owens attack the Shield and help Braun Strowman?

Kevin Owens' appearance left many unanswered questions!

During the main event of Raw, Finn Balor found himself taking on the Monster Among Men, who had the combined forces of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in his corner. While he was defeated, after the match Shield made their way into the stadium, in a police van, to face off against the three of them. They had been 'arrested' earlier in the night, and had posted bail to be released. How they came across a police van to take them back to the venue for Raw remains a question, however.

Unfortunately for them, they were ambushed from behind on their way down to the ring. For some unexplained reason, the entirety of the heel section of the locker room assaulted them and helped Drew, Dolph, and Braun. The attack was brutal and saw the Shield utterly decimated.

One question which arises here, though, is while the rest of the locker room might have been following the orders of Baron Corbin, why was Kevin Owens involved in the attack of the Shield? He was directly helping Braun Strowman with whom he was involved in a feud for the better part of three months.

Whatever be the reason, Owens helping Strowman does not sit right with any of the storylines. He quit out of frustration last week on Raw, having been attacked by the Monster for so many months. Next week's Raw will have to explain Owens' sudden return, and also his unexplained alliance with Strowman.

You can watch Kevin Owens return and attack Bobby Lashley earlier in the night here:

