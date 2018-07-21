3 crazy dream matches that may happen at SummerSlam

Remember this match?

SummerSlam is fast approaching and fan interest in the event is gradually intensifying, WWE will take over Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York for SummerSlam weekend, it will include NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, SummerSlam and the following episode of Raw.

SummerSlam is WWE's second biggest event, and WWE looks to pull of some great surprises that excite the WWE Universe. Throughout the years, WWE has delivered some great moments at SummerSlam.

Daniel Bryan's huge win over John Cena, the culmination of Undertaker and Edge's rivalry in Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton 's massive victory over Chris Benoit to become World Champion, and Lesnar's win over The Rock in 2002 all took place at SummerSlam.

Who could ever forget the ultimate dream showdown between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan? Who could forget CM Punk's classics with Brock Lesnar and Jeff Hardy? SummerSlam has never been short of bone chilling moments and breath taking surprises, this year's SummerSlam will be no different.

Stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon and Triple H could possibly have a match at SummerSlam. Furthermore, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the Hall of Fame and was backstage at Extreme Rules, this is a sign that both parties are on good terms.

With such huge names rumored to take part in the mega event, you could expect WWE to pull off some crazy dream matches that no one expected to see a few months or even days ago.

Here's a look at 3 outrageous and crazy dream matches that can take place at 'The Biggest Event of the Summer.'

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

Randy Orton has never been so sadistic

The United States Championship has never felt so prestigious since John Cena's open challenges in 2015. Watching three legends like Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton fighting over the title has elevated it to great heights.

Randy Orton's heel turn and gruesome attack on Jeff Hardy during Hardy's match against Shinsuke Nakamura has instigated a feud between these two.

Although Randy has targeted Hardy since returning, he was heard saying 'where's Shinsuke?' during his attack on Hardy. Recent rumors indicate that these three are headed for a collision at SummerSlam, regardless of Hardy's nagging injuries.

Although Hardy is injured, this match has the potential of being a match of the year candidate. This match is likely to happen and fans will be red hot for this match.

