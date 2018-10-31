3 Top Superstars who will miss Crown Jewel

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 114 // 31 Oct 2018, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Universal Championship match had to be changed

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are that of the writer does not represent Sportskeeda's stance on the same.

Crown Jewel, the second ever pay-per-view to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to be held on November 2.

The event will follow the Greatest Royal Rumble event which was hosted by the Kingdom earlier this year and saw some of the best matches of the year being staged on it.

From The Undertaker to Brock Lesnar, and even John Cena and Triple H worked matches at the event which made the cash-rich event a big success, and the same is being assumed for Crown Jewel.

The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels are some of the legends who will be battling it out at the event. This ensures that the event will be a huge success, and will build an even greater wrestling fanbase in the country which is looking to further the sports in the region.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While many wrestlers were confirmed for the event, and a huge build-ups were under works, the event was hit by a huge controversy after the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Almost a month ago, Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey which has led to many countries condemning the attack and reacting to the way the Kingdom is working.

Therefore, many WWE Superstars have also decided to stay away from the event as they think that the controversy related to the venue may have an adverse effect on their career.

Let’s take a look at 3 top WWE superstars who will not be the part of the event after being advertised for it.

#3 John Cena

Cena won't make the trip to Saudi Arabia

Widely regarded as the best entertainer WWE has ever produced, John Cena had been the face of the company for a very long time.

While he has taken a break from wrestling and gone into other fields of entertainment, he has made periodic appearances to work some good matches recently.

Saudi Arabia saw him open the Greatest Royal Rumble event along with Triple H and beat the legend decisively which would have been booked in favour of Cena due to his popularity overseas.

He had been made a part of the WWE World Cup through automatic selection and he didn’t need to take part in the qualifying round for the event. This stamped the fact that UAE really wanted the superstar to perform once again on its soil.

As Cena has distanced himself from the event, the WWE will face a tough challenge to replace the Superstar as the country might not see any other Superstar as an equal replacement to the megastar.

John Cena has officially opted out of the event, and he will not be a part of Crown Jewel.

1 / 3 NEXT