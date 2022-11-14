3 current and 3 former WWE Superstars who recently announced their engagement

Several WWE Superstars have walked down the aisle in 2022, going from engaged to married. However, a good majority of the current crop of wrestlers are yet to set the date.

The likes of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, and even Karrion Kross and Scarlett have recently tied the knot. In contrast, there are also a few stars who have recently announced their engagement.

Some of WWE's most popular stars are surprisingly engaged, and the following list looks at just three current and three former superstars on the company's roster that you may not know are actually engaged.

#6. Backstage Interviewer Sarah Schreiber

Sarah Schreiber has become a recognizable face in WWE over the past few years as a backstage interviewer on the company's main roster. The star has also become popular online, where she announced her engagement earlier this year.

Schreiber noted on her Instagram page back in January that her partner Chad Dunbar popped the question, and she said yes. The couple has seemingly opted for a long engagement, while many other stars have already made the long walk down the aisle this year.

#5. Former Divas Champion Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since the Royal Rumble Match in January. But it appears that the former Divas Champion has been focused on her personal life. Fox left social media and dropped off the radar following her appearance in the 30-woman bout. Meanwhile, her loyal fanbase was handed a snippet of personal news earlier this year when it was revealed that Fox was engaged.

Her partner Michael Fitzgerald took to Instagram to share that she had said yes to his proposal and the couple was now officially engaged to be married.

#4/3. Mandy Rose and former superstar Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose has become the biggest star in NXT over the past year and recently reached a year as the NXT Women's Champion. While her on-screen career has gone from strength to strength over the past year, the Toxic Attraction leader has also shared some exciting personal news.

Rose and former superstar Tino Sabbatelli have been dating since 2018, and earlier this year, the couple announced that they were engaged to be married. Tino was previously released on two separate occasions and met Rose while the pair were working together in NXT ahead of her main roster promotion.

#2/1. Current WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and former star Jojo Offerman

Bray Wyatt recently made his return to the company after dropping clues for several weeks about the White Rabbit. During his time away from WWE, after a few years of dating and welcoming two children, Wyatt and former star Jojo Offerman finally announced their engagement.

The couple met while working together in WWE when Jojo was the announcer for Monday Night RAW and continued their relationship after both stars were released in 2021. Many fans believe Offerman could follow her fiance back to the company after his return at Extreme Rules.

