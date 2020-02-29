3 current and 3 former wrestlers who run wrestling schools

The WWE Performance Center is one of the best places to learn how to be a professional wrestler

After an in-ring career, there are very few options left for wrestlers to earn a living. Some go into backstage roles like producing or becoming road agents, although, that lifestyle isn't for everyone because it means maintaining the hectic schedule.

Others settle into jobs at the office, but these tend to be tough for other reasons and are very hard to get. The most common job for wrestlers after their in-ring career generally leans towards teaching.

WWE legends like Shawn Michaels, NWA Legend Harley Race, Johnny Rodz, and Killer Kowalski all established wrestling schools after they wrapped up their in-ring careers. Some of them have created the next generation of talents.

Michaels famously trained Daniel Bryan, and is now one of the teachers at the WWE Performance Centre and is working hands-on at trying to craft the next generation of talents.

Not every wrestler waits until their career is wrapped up to establish their school. Some wrestlers, both still active in WWE and others that are still active on the independent scene, have already established schools.

These schools are usually a way for the wrestler to pass on what they have learned from their experience in the industry, as well as hopefully making money on the side.

#3 Current - Face 2 Face Wrestling Academy (Heath Slater)

Current WWE star Heath Slater opened up Face 2 Face Wrestling Academy in 2017

The Face 2 Face wrestling academy was established in 2017 by Heath Slater. Despite Slater still being on the road with WWE, he has found time to establish the school that is based out of Morrow, Georgia. Slater opened the school with former WWE referee and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long and Ron Simmons.

Apollo Crews, another WWE talent, has also worked at the school as a trainer. Kiera Hogan, who wrestles for both Impact and the Women of Wrestling Promotion is one of their female trainers. Slater, Crews, and Hogan all trained under Mr. Hughes who wrestled for WCW, WWF, and ECW.

