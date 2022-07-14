3 current championships that WWE should retire

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has some of the best athletes working for them. However, only a few can call themselves champions, while the rest try their best to claim the top spot.

In the past, WWE had a few championships available, which meant becoming a champion was a glorious feat. The current product sees a staggering 19 titles up for grabs, which makes keeping track of who is the champion and who is not an extremely tricky affair.

On that note, we look at three championships in the company that they should consider retiring, either permanently or for a while.

#3. On our list of current championships that WWE should retire: The 24/7 Championship

This is an entry most fans will agree with, and it has nothing to do with the blueprint of the idea. The 24/7 Championship is a fun concept that has potential. But it's too chaotic and often struggles to stay relevant in a landscape consisting of nearly twenty titles.

It also doesn't help that Vince McMahon and company treat the 24/7 title as a low-tier championship. It has had its moments and a defining titleholder in R-Truth, but it cannot be taken seriously at all.

Good for a laugh? Yes. Irrelevant in the grand scheme of things? Also, yes.

#2. The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship

WWE has had tag team championships for as long as we can remember. The company recently unified the aforementioned titles and the world championships (more on that later).

Hence, both the titles are being held by The Usos. For this reason, we believe it is time to retire the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships and replace them with a single title.

Unlike a certain Tribal Chief, The Usos regularly appear on both RAW and SmackDown to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. With the product heading towards a pseudo-conclusion of the brand split through unified titles, it might be time to replace the red and blue championship with one top tag team prize.

#1. The WWE and Universal Championships

Just have one brand new title now

Extrapolating the previous point, the main event of WrestleMania 38 warrants the need for one undisputed world championship. Currently, Roman Reigns holds two titles - the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship (which he won from Brock Lesnar).

Given how the company has extensively mentioned that Reigns is the undisputed top champion, him holding two titles doesn't make sense. It is time to retire the two top prizes in sports entertainment and replace them with a singular title that combines their rich history.

To put things into perspective, the current WWE Championship is also technically a unified title. In 2014, the company merged two other titles to create it, including the legendary World Heavyweight Championship.

It is time to repeat the trick and gift The Tribal Chief a new and improved world title and retire the ones he is currently holding.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far