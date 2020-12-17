3 Current and former WWE stars who are pregnant and 3 who recently gave birth

The past year has been one that has been filled with a lot of bad news for many people around the world, but several WWE stars have been able to break the cycle and announce some happy news in recent months when it comes to new additions to their families.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins announced that they were expecting their first child together back in May before Lynch left on maternity leave and has recently shared the first images of her daughter.

Several other current and former WWE stars have added to their families this year and there are many who have recently announced that 2021 will be the year that they celebrate the arrival of their first children.

#6. Pregnant: Former WWE star Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan's WWE career will be best remembered for her time in The Riott Squad, where she was teamed with best friends Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. The trio wasn't as successful as many had hoped and were unable to lift the Women's Tag Team Championships in the time that they were together.

The group was shocked back in April when Sarah Logan was the only active female member of the main roster to be released from the company as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

Logan's partner Erik remained with WWE and the couple then announced that they were expecting their first child together a few weeks later on their Youtube Channel. Logan has since kept her fans updated with her pregnancy on her social media platforms.

Logan has since shared the news that she is expecting a boy who the couple is going to call Raymond Cash Rowe and he's expected to make his arrival in early 2021.