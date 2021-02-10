3 former and current WWE Superstars who recently gave birth and 2 who are pregnant 

WWE Superstars fight to become the best in the world at their craft for several years before making it to WWE. That means that many are forced to sacrifice all other aspects of a normal life.

Relationships and families take a backseat to their career ambitions, meaning several female wrestlers decide to start families after leaving the company when they feel that their career is complete.

Several male Superstars have been able to become fathers while on the road with WWE, but it's a very different scenario for female wrestlers. They have to take at least a year out of action to become a mother and then try to regain their initial level of fitness before returning.

The following list looks at just three current and former WWE Superstars who recently gave birth, as well as two who are set to welcome a child into the world in the coming months.

#5 Recently gave birth: Current WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was the most recognizable and most popular female wrestler on WWE TV before she announced that she was expecting her first child with fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins back in May 2020.

The RAW Women's Champion then relinquished her title over to Asuka before leaving the company on maternity leave. Lynch was then out of the public eye for several months as WWE pushed forward throughout the COVID-19 pandemic without The Man for most of 2020.

The former Women's Champion and her fiance then announced the arrival of their daughter, Roux, back in December. Her partner has since been able to return to WWE TV.

Lynch was rumored to be making her return at the Royal Rumble last weekend, but this seemed to be much sooner than should be expected following a child's birth. It came as no surprise that Lynch wasn't part of the 30-woman field, despite teasing a return.

Seth Rollins was part of the men's Royal Rumble match, entering at number 29, and will make his return to SmackDown this coming week.

At present, it's unclear when The Man will return to WWE TV. The former RAW Women's Champion is still on maternity leave because her daughter is only two months old.

When she does return, though, it's certain to excite the vast majority of the WWE Universe. Will she aim to reclaim her RAW Women' Championship straight away, or will there be something else in store for Lynch?