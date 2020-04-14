3 Current rumors on Brock Lesnar - Program with former IC Champion on return, Backstage update

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 and has not been seen since. There have been no advertisements listing Lesnar's return anytime soon either.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding what the future holds for The Beast Incarnate and when we may see the former WWE Champion return to action. With Lesnar 'passing the torch' to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, it can be expected that Lesnar may be in for some time off.

Let us take a look at three big backstage rumors doing the rounds these days:

Return plans for The Beast Incarnate?

A report from PWInsider has stated that it is highly unlikely that Lesnar will return anytime soon, especially till the concern regarding coronavirus is still going strong. Here is what PWInsider stated:

I think that now that the Title has been taken off of him, and given the situation with the pandemic, Brock will probably be out of WWE’s storylines for the near future. But as soon as things get back to normal and they are running the way that they used to, he will be back. And he should be, just not as the champion in my opinion.

The Beast Incarnate was considered a part-time performer, even though he had almost become a regular feature on Monday Night RAW as of late.

However, under the current circumstances, it is understandable that WWE wouldn't want to take up dates from Lesnar's schedule, especially given that there's no interesting feud for him to be engaged in right now.

Lesnar to continue program with Drew McIntyre?

While it is almost certain that the former WWE Champion will be out of action for the foreseeable future, Dave Meltzer of WON has also speculated that there is a high chance that we may see Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar lock horns again as the program between the two might not be over yet.

Here is what Dave Meltzer stated:

Lesnar and McIntyre could have had more variety and doing those nearly identical bouts on successive nights seemed weird. Lesnar and McIntyre did leave an opening to do a longer match later, while Goldberg came across like he’s done for a while.

Former IC Champion and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a program with The Architect Seth Rollins. With Drew McIntyre finally getting the big win at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins is the perfect heel to elevate McIntyre as the top babyface even more.

The chances of Rollins walking off this program as the next WWE Champion seem bleak if the company wants to have a sequel to the McIntyre vs Lesnar match after The Beast returns to action.

The Beast Incarnate gains backstage popularity

Even though it is believed that Brock Lesnar is not the easiest of men to work with behind-the-scenes, a recent report from WrestlingNews.co has reported that Lesnar has been praised by officials backstage for his work at WrestleMania 36.

Dave Meltzer also stated that even the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre had been all praise for Lesnar backstage. Here is what WrestlingNews.co reported:

According to one person in WWE, Lesnar was great to work with during the WrestleMania tapings and he didn’t seem bothered by having to work inside the empty Performance Center. The source told me that Lesnar treated it as just another day at the office.