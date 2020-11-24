3 Current WWE stars who married in 2020 and 3 who postponed their wedding 

The wrestling world has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, ever since March when promotions like WWE were forced to cancel travel plans and relocate to just one venue. WWE headed to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, whilst AEW found a new home at Daily's Place.

Whilst the world has seen the effect that the pandemic has had on wrestling on-screen, there have also been huge factors off-screen. This includes the fact that numerous current WWE couples have been forced to postpone their weddings because it's impossible to have a gathering of that magnitude inside the current restrictions.

Whilst there are several stars looking forward to walking down the aisle in 2021, there are a handful of couples who were able to walk down the aisle before the restrictions were implemented.

#6. Married in 2020 - WWE star Kairi Sane

Congrats Kairi Sane On Getting Married 🎉❤️🥰 Wishing you both a lifetime of health & joy! So happy for you! pic.twitter.com/vWyO1DQZHS — ᴮᴱ 💜✨ | Thank You Taker (@AnnetteReid247) February 22, 2020

Kairi Sane was able to walk away from in-ring competition in WWE earlier this year, after climbing through the ranks in the company from NXT. Whilst the former Women's Tag Team Champion is no longer an active talent on the roster, Sane is still working for WWE over in Japan.

At present Sane is still signed with WWE and is working as a trainer and an ambassador for the company in her native country.

Earlier this year, the former NXT Women's Champion kicked off the year in style when she announced on her Twitter page that she had married back in February. Sane and her partner were part of a long-distance relationship ahead of their marriage and this was one of the main reasons why the star wanted to return to The Land of the Rising Sun.

Sane was written off WWE TV but there are rumors that the former Champion could make her return in the future.