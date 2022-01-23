3 current WWE Superstars who could replicate Edge's Royal Rumble record

Edge made history last year when he won The Royal Rumble match for the second time, on the same day as his original victory, 11 years earlier.

January 31st holds quite the record in Edge's WWE career, even though the second time around The Rated R Superstar was unable to capture the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Edge holds quite an interesting piece of history with this win. Since the Royal Rumble takes place on January 29th this year, there are several other current superstars who could replicate this accomplishment.

In this list, lets take a look at 3 current stars who can:

#3. Rey Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble match on January 29th

WWE @WWE The 2006 #RoyalRumble match was dedicated to the late #EddieGuerrero when @reymysterio entered at #2 and WON IT ALL! TWO days to go... The 2006 #RoyalRumble match was dedicated to the late #EddieGuerrero when @reymysterio entered at #2 and WON IT ALL! TWO days to go... https://t.co/IdMXW31fEA

Rey Mysterio was able to quite literally outlast 29 other men to win the 2006 Royal Rumble match. Mysterio entered at number two and last eliminated Randy Orton en route to victory. He lasted over an hour to set a new record for longevity in the match.

Mysterio then went on to main event WrestleMania 22 where he won a triple threat match between Kurt Angle and Randy Orton to become World Champion for the first time. This year, Rey Mysterio has already announced that he will be part of the match, and could win his second Rumble on January 29th.

#2. Randy Orton won the 2017 Rumble match on January 29th

Orton would go on to face Bray Wyatt for the



@RandyOrton #OnThisDay in 2017, Randy Orton, won the Royal Rumble matchOrton would go on to face Bray Wyatt for the #WWE Championship at #WrestleMania 33. Who could forget the giant 'maggots' on the mat during that match #OnThisDay in 2017, Randy Orton, won the Royal Rumble matchOrton would go on to face Bray Wyatt for the #WWE Championship at #WrestleMania 33. Who could forget the giant 'maggots' on the mat during that match 😂@RandyOrton https://t.co/QwcDWLamxy

Randy Orton has already won two Royal Rumble matches, one came back in 2009 on January 25th. The Viper has since won his second Rumble match and became one of just seven men to have won multiple matches.

The second victory came in Texas on January 29th and has now put Orton into the driving seat to match Steve Austin's record three victories as well as replicating Edge's rare piece of history.

Interestingly, Randy Orton is yet to declare himself for this year's Rumble match, but there is still enough room for The Viper to be seen as a surprise entrant, especially since The Rumble is in Orton's hometown.

#1. Sheamus won the 2012 Royal Rumble match on January 29th

#WWELive @WWEAxxess Sheamus won the 2012 Rumble http://t.co/JtYVBCZg Sheamus won the 2012 Rumble http://t.co/JtYVBCZg

Sheamus was the surprise winner of the 2012 Rumble match, which coincidentally took place on Janury 29th. Not only that, but WWE has only ever presented one other Royal Rumble event from St. Louis, Missouri, and it was in 2012.

Sheamus could easily replicate one of the biggest moments of his career next Saturday night in the same arena, on the same day that he was able to win it a decade ago.

Sheamus is seen as a mid-card talent at present, working alongside Ridge Holland on SmackDown. But the Irish Superstar could easily outlast 29 other men once again and make his own impressive little bit of history.

