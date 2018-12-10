3 Current WWE Superstars who are not very injury prone

Seth Rollins with a knee injury

When it comes to sports and having a long, prestigious career, one must have a good injury record and must be safe from any injuries that potentially end careers.

The same is true for WWE and our favorite wrestlers as well. They must protect themselves from any injury to them if they want to be relevant in the eyes of their fans and the governing bodies behind the scenes.

A lot of times we can see the wrestlers breaking their legs in case of Seth Rollins or Breaking shoulder like Finn Balor. This could put their career and push to a halt; the greatest example of this is Finn Balor.

From one of the hottest faces on Raw and to becoming the first Universal Champion, Finn Balor is now fighting to stay relevant in the WWE. And he hasn’t won a single WWE title since returning from his injury.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s look at the 3 least injury prone wrestlers in the current roster :

#3. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Since joining the WWE Dolph Ziggler has always been considered as a very strong in-ring performer. He shows a lot of heart and tries to give his best in every single match.

That is one of the best reasons he is a very popular babyface and fans somehow get behind him, even though he’s currently a heel, and a good one at that too.

Another big reason for fans cheering Ziggler so much is his injury free history. He is a workhorse who rarely gets injured. We all see him nights in and nights out without showing signs of stopping even though he has worked for over a decade for the company.

And hopefully, he’ll continue doing so, with decreased work rate and better storylines.

