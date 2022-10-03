3 directions for Alexa Bliss and Asuka as a stable in WWE

A WWE tag team is never defined by how odd the pairing is, but by how effective it is as a cohesive unit. As evident by past stables such as RK-Bro, Team Hell No, and The Rock 'n' Sock Connection, an oddball team can be just as successful as a conventional duo.

If you were to ask a casual WWE fan about the likelihood of Alexa Bliss and Asuka being a long-term gig, the chances of hearing a cold hard "highly unlikely" would be high.

Will a premature split serve as their fate or does WWE have something different planned? Here are three directions the pairing of Asuka and Alexa Bliss could take.

#3. Asuka and Alexa Bliss win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

The women's tag team division is one of the first aspects to see a change since Vince McMahon's departure from the company.

Though things got off to a stellar start in 2019, the division took a drastic turn by 2022. Initially, established stables vied for the belts in their storylines, but a few years later, the titles would hardly mean anything. The title holders were commonly booked to feud with the WWE Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion.

As of right now, that's not the case, as Bayley is beefing with Bianca Belair and the rest of Damage CTRL are taking on challenges from all sides. This includes Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

The two teams have been feuding ever since the Raw after SummerSlam and have since become arch rivals. While it appears that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will hold the gold for the foreseeable future, it isn't unheard of for WWE superstars to trade championship victories in order to intensify a feud.

Yes, indeed. This may be a possibility... or Bliss and Asuka suddenly start to get booked like a couple of jobbers; one of them gets frustrated at the other, and they break up.

Well, if the end is already upon us, this next entry may be foreshadowing the future.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Asuka split

When the time arises for Asuka and Bliss to part ways, there's a great chance the latter will be the one who resorts back to being an antagonist. Little Miss Bliss' highly touted mic skills are part of the reason many fans long for the return of the snarky, sharp-witted, manipulative brat she used to be.

As for Asuka, she's a cagey veteran who's earned the respect of all her peers and just about every wrestling fan fortunate enough to see her perform. The Empress of Tomorrow hardly ever receives a negative reaction from a live crowd, and is one of the most popular superstars in WWE.

It's easy to recollect the past and think about how OP Bliss was during The Goddess era. It's also tempting to reminisce about all the times Asuka killed it in the ring without backup as a singles competitor.

Still, is it a good idea to split up a team that's just been established when makeshift stables are a key reason the division has faced criticism?

Although the women's tag division doesn't need any splits right now, there's no denying that a Bliss/Asuka rivalry would make for great TV given their personalities and current careers.

#1. Alexa Bliss and Asuka remain friends to the bitter end

This is virtually unheard of, but it's still possible. It should be noted that this accomplishment is currently held by a select few, including The New Day, The Dudley Boys, and The Kabuki Warriors.

While the previously mentioned factions have been separated during their respective stints with the company for a variety of reasons, there have never been any on-screen feuds that have come to fruition. The same can be said for Asuka and Alexa Bliss at the moment.

Alas, while Asuka and Kairi Sane split up without an ounce of bad blood between them, this is Alexa Bliss we're talking about. She's been known to stab a friend or two in the back if it benefits her.

