3 directions for Becky Lynch after WWE WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita emerged victorious over Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a thrilling match. Lynch secured victory for her team by executing an Avalanche Manhandle Slam on Bayley for the pin. It felt like a decisive end to the eight-month saga between Big Time Becks and the heel faction, paving the way for a fresh direction going forward.

So what's next for The Man? What will be in store for the six-time women's champion after her team's victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Where will that momentum propel her?

Here are three possible directions for Becky Lynch after her victorious outing at WWE WrestleMania 39

#3: Dropping the Women's tag team titles

I didn't say anything at the time out of respect for Lita but she was moving slow as hell in that tag match when they won the titles. They'll need to be smart about how they use her going forward. They need to drop the tag belts at Backlash. #WrestleMania I didn't say anything at the time out of respect for Lita but she was moving slow as hell in that tag match when they won the titles. They'll need to be smart about how they use her going forward. They need to drop the tag belts at Backlash. #WrestleManiahttps://t.co/0WtsCqkeCk

Becky Lynch and Lita are the WWE Women's tag team champions. The duo captured the titles on the road to WrestleMania 39 as part of their feud with Damage CTRL. They have hardly defended the championships ever since, instead partnering with Trish Stratus to take on the heel faction on the Show of Shows.

Post-WrestleMania, Lynch and Lita should drop their titles due to the latter's semi-retired status and part-time schedule. This will help elevate whoever defeats them, and allow the championships to be prioritized and featured on a full-time basis. The Man would then be free to do what she does best: thrive as a singles star.

#2: Becky Lynch should use her star power to take on more non-title feuds

The Man has shown that she doesn't need a title to carry a compelling storyline

One of the biggest criticisms made about the WWE Women's division in recent years has been the lack of non-title feuds. Fans feel that the division has built enough star power to have compelling storylines without the involvement of titles. Becky Lynch is one of the superstars in the women's division with enough popularity and history to carry such a feud.

This is why it would make a lot of sense for her to take this route, freeing up the championship scene for less established stars. Whether feuding with a Hall of Famer like Trish Stratus or elevating an up-and-coming superstar, Lynch does not need to be in the title picture to have captivating storylines. This might be the best direction for The Man after WrestleMania 39.

#1: Changing brands could be what's best for Becky Lynch... and business!

Becky Lynch has been a staple of Monday Night RAW since joining the red brand after her historic performance at WrestleMania 35. The Man made Monday nights her own, having two iconic women's title reigns and battling everyone from Nikki A.S.H. to Bianca Belair. Lynch is still a top star on RAW to this day, but she has fewer fresh feuds on the flagship show than she does on SmackDown.

It could be time for The Man to bring some of her "Big Time" star power to the blue brand. A brand switch would freshen up the field for the six-time women's champion. It will also help address the imbalance of star power between the two women's rosters that has affected SmackDown so drastically over the past year.

