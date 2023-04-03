3 directions for Bianca Belair following WrestleMania 39

WWE's 39th annual WrestleMania saw Bianca Belair and Asuka square off for the Raw Women's Championship in what will go down as a classic battle of powerhouse vs. submission artist!

When it was all said and done, Bianca Belair came out as the winner and is still the WWE Raw Women's Champion. But for the purpose of this article, let's give a virtual round of applause and a standing ovation to both Belair and Asuka for putting on a great performance.

Now, enough with the sentimental hoopla. Let's get down to the reason why you clicked this article in the first place. What happens next for Belair remains a mystery, but for now, here are a few probable directions for The EST of WWE.

#3. Asuka and Bianca Belair's rivalry continues – The battle for the WWE Raw Women's Title intensifies

Though their WrestleMania match may have concluded, this doesn't always signify the end of the war. On the contrary, an initial match on WWE's biggest stage can sometimes mean the start of a long-lasting feud that stretches for several months.

If this is the route WWE desires to go with The EST and The Empress, one would imagine the two facing off in a rematch at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Asuka and Bianca Belair initially began their feud the way you’d expect two of Raw’s top babyfaces would, with both women showing the other a fair amount of respect whilst displaying a bit of competitive spirit.

Of course, things changed when Asuka attacked Belair, seemingly turning heel in the process. If not for good, at least for the remaining duration of their WrestleMania build-up.

Now that the dust has settled, will Asuka resort back to being the quirky, fun-loving, butt-kicking character we've all come to love? Or will The Empress of Tomorrow lean into the eerie and sinister Kana persona fans (and fellow wrestlers) are frightened by even further?

#2. She makes the jump from Raw back to SmackDown, perhaps a non-title feud with Charlotte Flair goes down?

It’s no secret that The EST wants to feud with Charlotte Flair once more. If you don’t believe that, she’s said so herself.

Whether a title is on the line or not, the match and feud would make for something fresh – a rare showdown between two competitors who’ve rarely been embroiled in beef together.

If a championship isn’t up for grabs, this could change the dynamic. Becky Lynch and Bayley provided a recent example of a non-title feud that's stood the test of time, so to speak. For what it's worth, two of the four horsewomen have been embroiled in beef since August of last year.

When analyzing Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the two share a lot of similarities, especially in the athletic department.

So what do you say? Does a blood feud to determine who the best of the best is sound appealing?

#1. Bianca Belair forms a female Hurt Business

It almost seems like a foregone conclusion that all of WWE's most beloved superstars will eventually and inevitably turn heel at some point or another... well, that's unless you're WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio or John Cena.

In recent years, both fans and critics have started to view Bianca Belair as the female equivalent of John Cena. Moreover, the 16-time world champion is famously known for not turning heel during his prime with the company. Will The EST follow suit?

Well, if not, the option to form a fraction, backstab the fans, and say to hell with it is always viable.

As great as Bianca Belair plays the role of the protagonist, a turn to the dark side might be a breath of fresh air for some; moreover, it might be a great way to help establish some fresh faces in the company.

