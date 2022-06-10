3 directions for Big E when he returns to WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered a career-threatening neck injury on the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown. The New Day powerhouse has been out of action ever since, leaving the WWE Universe missing his trademark explosive in-ring style and entertaining character.

Upon the eventual return of The Powerhouse of Positivity, it will be interesting to see where he fits on the card. Whether he makes an in-ring comeback or returns in a non-wrestling capacity, the eight-time tag team champion will be a valuable addition to the company.

While no word has surfaced about when the injured superstar is expected to return, there are a number of directions he can always take upon his return. Here are three directions that could await Big E upon his WWE return.

#3 Big E could return to WWE in a non-wrestling role

Big E is one of the most entertaining talkers in all of WWE. He excels in promo segments, interviews and backstage segments with his high-energy delivery and endearing humour. One of the paths he could take if he's not fully recovered upon returning is a non-wrestling role.

The former world champion could serve as The New Day's manager as his teammates have previously done while recovering from injury. Alternatively, he could become an authority figure following the precedent set by stars such as Daniel Bryan, Paige and recently, Sonya Deville.

This would allow the former NXT champion to have a ready-made storyline when he is cleared to return to the ring.

#2 Big E can return to the WWE tag team division with The New Day

Will we see the New Day together again?

Before abruptly being shelved by injury, Big E was part of New Day's feud against the Brawling Brutes. In his absence, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have often found themselves outnumbered by Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and the relentless Butch.

While the legendary tag team has recently enlisted Drew McIntyre's help to fend off their rivals, The Scottish Warrior's heart is set on dethroning Unified Universal champion Roman Reigns. It is easy to see the Powerhouse of Positivity taking back his spot and using tag action to ease himself back into action. The shared workload and huge popularity of the faction would be the safest way to return him to in-ring competition.

#1 Big E has unfinished business as a singles competitor in WWE

The former world champion has great singles potential

Big E has accomplished a lot in WWE, winning a WWE championship, two Intercontinental titles, and Money In the Bank among others. However, there are some achievements the former NXT champion is yet to add to his resume. These include winning the Royal Rumble and United States championship, the latter of which would make him a grand slam champion.

The New Day powerhouse will also be looking to recapture the world championship and embark on a reign better than his first. A surprise Money In The Bank or Royal Rumble return would catapult the former NXT champion straight into the main-event scene and give him momentum to become a top star again.

