3 directions for Chad Gable after his loss to Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at the Castle 

Chad Gable and the Intercontinental Championship seems like a love story that will remain incomplete. At the 2024 Clash at the Castle, Gable faced Sami Zayn for the prestigious championship. However, despite putting up quite the effort, Gable ended up on the losing side.

This loss against Sami Zayn in Scotland marks Gable's fifth unsuccessful attempt at winning the Intercontinental Championship and also raises speculation about what he will do next. In this article, we will look at three directions for the Alpha Academy leader.

#3. Chad Gable could go on a sabbatical

The very fact that Chad Gable was unsuccessful in winning the Intercontinental Championship on five occasions has to be demotivating for him. Without winning the IC Title, it would be very hard for Gable to move forward and challenge for the World Championship at some point.

Hence, the best way Gable could deal with this setback is by taking a break from the Stamford-based promotion. In his time away from WWE, Gable can rethink his strategy and come back with a better plan to win the IC Title. If not the title, then WWE could also think of other ways to give him a push.

#2. Chad Gable moves to SmackDown

On RAW, Chad Gable has almost faced everyone the brand has to offer. And now that Gable lost to Sami Zayn, there is no potential path for him to succeed on RAW. Hence, Gable could probably speak to RAW GM Adam Pearce and look to be traded to SmackDown.

On the blue brand, Gable and The Alpha Academy could begin a new life. The superstar could register some victories on the Nick Aldis-led brand and challenge for the United States Championship. If he is able to impress, then there is also a chance he might receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Chad Gable could replace Otis and Maxxine Dupri

It seems that Otis and Maxxine Dupri are too nice to cope with a heel Gable. And even if WWE turned Otis heel, it wouldn't really work as a heel Otis would not be the perfect fit for WWE fans. Hence, in the coming episodes of RAW, Gable could look to replace Otis and Maxxine Dupri.

The Alpha Academy leader could replace them with proper heels who are vicious enough to help him succeed and win a title. If something like this happens, it will be interesting to see who replaces Otis and Dupri.