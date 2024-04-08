3 Directions for Cody Rhodes after finishing his story at WWE WrestleMania XL

After 1316 days, Cody Rhodes FINALLY did the impossible and dethroned Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after an unbelievable main event featuring The Usos, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker, The American Nightmare finished his story with a rapturous celebration.

The Grandson of a Plumber was joined in the ring by multiple top babyfaces, his family, and Triple H after his historic victory. The uncrowned champion was finally crowned, and the moment was as amazing as ever dreamed. However, the end of one story for the new champion is the beginning of another. The world is waiting to see what's next for the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Here are three possible directions for Cody Rhodes after finishing his story at WrestleMania XL

#3: Cody Rhodes moves to SmackDown after making history at WWE WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Before finishing his story at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes was the top babyface on WWE RAW. The American Nightmare has been excellent on the red brand, but his coveted title belonged to SmackDown. Thus, The Grandson of a Plumber could be forced to switch brands to fill the role previously occupied by Roman Reigns on Friday Nights.

This would give the new champion a full slate of fresh feuds while also allowing the other babyfaces on RAW to step up to fill his shoes. With new World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk all on Monday nights, the flagship show is in good hands.

#2: Cody Rhodes could begin an Undisputed WWE Championship open challenge

Expand Tweet

Besides finishing his personal story, Cody Rhodes's main goal in chasing down the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was to liberate it from Roman Reigns's tyranny. The Tribal Chief's philosophy as a part-time champion admittedly made the title feel more prestigious and exclusive, but it often meant the weekly shows were missing their centerpiece.

With The American Nightmare holding the title, he can become a fighting champion. What better way to get this off the ground than instituting an open challenge on his first appearance?

It would send the message that the era of Rhodes will be doing things differently from the era of Reigns.

#1: Cody Rhodes could go one-on-one with The Rock after WWE WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Rhodes finally conquered Roman Reigns to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare got redemption for his controversial loss at WrestleMania 39, closing the chapter on his story with The Tribal Chief... for now. However, there is one nemesis he didn't get his hands on: The Rock.

The Final Boss pinned The Grandson of a Plumber on WrestleMania XL Night One but was taken out on Night Two by The Undertaker. The new champion has yet to get his hands on the man who made him bleed and trash-talked his mother throughout the build-up to The Show of Shows. WWE would be leaving much money on the table by not having him go one-on-one with The Great One.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE