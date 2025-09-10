3 Directions for Dominik Mysterio if he quits The Judgment Day for good

Dominik Mysterio's days as a Judgment Day member seem numbered now. The Intercontinental Champion has a growing distance from the faction member, especially with Finn Balor.Additionally, it seems that in the absence of Liv Morgan, Dom Dom isn't feeling the same way for the villainous faction. This is evident from his continued efforts to develop potential allies with El Grande Americano, despite Finn Balor's disagreement.In this article, we will discuss three directions for Dirty Dominik if he quits The Judgment Day faction in the near future.#3. Dominik Mysterio may turn into a babyface star and start a singles runOne of the potential directions could be that Dominik Mysterio may turn into a babyface star and initiate a singles run on Monday Night RAW. Before joining The Judgment Day, Dom Dom was in a duo with his real-life father, Rey Mysterio. After betraying the Master of 619, Dominik joined forces with the RAW faction and switched into a heel character.So, if the IC Champion parts ways with The Judgment Day on the red brand, he may turn into a babyface and finally get a full-fledged singles run in the Stamford-based promotion.#2. Become the leader of a new faction with El Grande Americano♥️I will always love dominik♥️ @DirtydomeraLINKDominik mysterio and el grande americanoThe growing alliance of Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano could be the future of Dom Dom. It's probable that after quitting the Finn Balor group, Dominik may start a new faction of his own and emerge as the leader of it.The 28-year-old star may form an association with El Grande Americano and could start a lucha alliance on Monday Night RAW, which helps him to remain champion for a long duration. He can further add more stars to the faction, potentially the other versions of El Grande on the red brand.#1. Reunion with Rey Mysterio?WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKRey Mysterio says Dominik Mysterio becoming a double champion will ‘start breaking ground’ on him potentially becoming the greatest Mysterio of all time: “I don’t know if two titles define you as the greatest Mysterio of all time. I mean, this is going to happen in one night.It's been a long time since we have seen Rey Mysterio on WWE television. The last time he competed in the squared circle was in April 2025. Considering this, the Sports entertainment juggernaut can reunite the father-son duo if Dom Dom gets separated from the Judgment Day faction.This reunion could unfold after Dominik Mysterio turns into a babyface star and realizes that he has done wrong against his father. After Finn Balor and the other faction members try to overpower Dom Dom, the Hall of Famer may return on Monday Night RAW and protect his real-life son.This will reunite the father-son duo and could lead to a future pursuit for the WWE Tag Team Championship.