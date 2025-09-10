  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Directions for Dominik Mysterio if he quits The Judgment Day for good

3 Directions for Dominik Mysterio if he quits The Judgment Day for good

By Love Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 01:10 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
What if Dominik Mysterio quits The Judgment Day? [Image credits: WWE.com & X]

Dominik Mysterio's days as a Judgment Day member seem numbered now. The Intercontinental Champion has a growing distance from the faction member, especially with Finn Balor.

Ad

Additionally, it seems that in the absence of Liv Morgan, Dom Dom isn't feeling the same way for the villainous faction. This is evident from his continued efforts to develop potential allies with El Grande Americano, despite Finn Balor's disagreement.

In this article, we will discuss three directions for Dirty Dominik if he quits The Judgment Day faction in the near future.

#3. Dominik Mysterio may turn into a babyface star and start a singles run

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of the potential directions could be that Dominik Mysterio may turn into a babyface star and initiate a singles run on Monday Night RAW. Before joining The Judgment Day, Dom Dom was in a duo with his real-life father, Rey Mysterio. After betraying the Master of 619, Dominik joined forces with the RAW faction and switched into a heel character.

So, if the IC Champion parts ways with The Judgment Day on the red brand, he may turn into a babyface and finally get a full-fledged singles run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

#2. Become the leader of a new faction with El Grande Americano

Ad

The growing alliance of Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano could be the future of Dom Dom. It's probable that after quitting the Finn Balor group, Dominik may start a new faction of his own and emerge as the leader of it.

The 28-year-old star may form an association with El Grande Americano and could start a lucha alliance on Monday Night RAW, which helps him to remain champion for a long duration. He can further add more stars to the faction, potentially the other versions of El Grande on the red brand.

Ad

#1. Reunion with Rey Mysterio?

Ad

It's been a long time since we have seen Rey Mysterio on WWE television. The last time he competed in the squared circle was in April 2025. Considering this, the Sports entertainment juggernaut can reunite the father-son duo if Dom Dom gets separated from the Judgment Day faction.

This reunion could unfold after Dominik Mysterio turns into a babyface star and realizes that he has done wrong against his father. After Finn Balor and the other faction members try to overpower Dom Dom, the Hall of Famer may return on Monday Night RAW and protect his real-life son.

This will reunite the father-son duo and could lead to a future pursuit for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications