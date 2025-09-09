5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with a shocking twist as Jey Uso speared LA Knight after the main event match. The Megastar locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match, and with the help of Bron Breakker, the Tsunami managed to defeat Knight.Besides this, AJ Lee also appeared on the show. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW.#5. AJ Styles subtly took shots at Triple H on RAWAJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano in a singles match on RAW. However, before the match, Styles cut a promo where he mentioned former WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He also implied that someone doesn't want him in the company. Many believe that Styles' words are a subtle shot at the Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Recently, the son of the veteran expressed his disappointment with his father's poor booking under The Game's creative regime. It seems that the veteran might be venting his frustration with a pipe bomb promo during the commercial break.#4. WWE is preparing Asuka for a massive pushmeraWRESTLING @meraWRESTLINGLINKNikki Bella taps out to the ASUKA Lock. ASUKA gets the win. #WWERaw #ASUKA #KairiSaneAsuka was seen in a heated altercation with Nikki Bella backstage on Monday Night RAW. This led to a match between the two stars, where The Empress of Tomorrow defeated The Fearless One via submission.Asuka's clean victory over Nikki Bella subtly signals her for a major push in the Stamford-based promotion. With Asuka possibly turning heel soon on the red brand, it seems a major push is awaiting her.#3. Dominik Mysterio could soon break up with The Judgment DayAdam @Adam_AlexanderMLINKThe Dominik Mysterio split from Judgment Day loading...Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor were once again seen in a heated backstage segment on the red brand. This happened when the former Universal Champion pointed out the absence of Dirty Dom on RAW. Soon, JD McDonagh and Balor questioned his alliance with El Grande Americano.Rather than clarifying things, Dom Dom decided to walk away, but soon Roxanne Perez decided to go after him. This development indicates that somewhere, the IC Champion is not happy with the ongoing situation with The Judgment Day.Also, Dominik walking away in the middle of a conversation is a subtle hint that he may be breaking up soon with the villainous faction.#2. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch will not be over after WrestlepaloozaAt WWE Wrestlepalooza, a mixed tag team match will take place, featuring AJ Lee and CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The match was made official during their heated confrontation on RAW.However, with the former Divas Champion's obsession with the Women's IC Title, it seems that her feud with Lynch is far from over, even after Wrestlepalooza. There is a strong chance that the company will initiate a full-fledged rivalry between them after the premium live event.#1. Jey Uso's heel turn is on the horizonWWE @WWELINKWHAT!?! 😲 LA KNIGHT SAVED JEY USO AND JEY REPAID HIM WITH A SPEAR??? What is going on with him?WWE has dropped considerable hints for the heel turn of Jey Uso. During a backstage segment, Jimmy Uso pointed out that The YEET Master tone sounds more bossy and authoritative, similar to Roman Reigns.At the end of RAW, Jey also speared LA Knight, which doesn't sit well with Big Jim, who was there to rescue The Megastar from The Vision's post-match beatdown. All this shows that the company is subtly hinting at Jey Uso's villainous turn, and it seems his character switch is just a few inches away from happening.