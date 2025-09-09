  • home icon
5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

By Love Verma
Published Sep 09, 2025 04:17 GMT
RAW
Jey Uso speared LA Knight in the ending of RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with a shocking twist as Jey Uso speared LA Knight after the main event match. The Megastar locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match, and with the help of Bron Breakker, the Tsunami managed to defeat Knight.

Besides this, AJ Lee also appeared on the show. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW.

#5. AJ Styles subtly took shots at Triple H on RAW

AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano in a singles match on RAW. However, before the match, Styles cut a promo where he mentioned former WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He also implied that someone doesn't want him in the company.

Many believe that Styles' words are a subtle shot at the Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Recently, the son of the veteran expressed his disappointment with his father's poor booking under The Game's creative regime.

It seems that the veteran might be venting his frustration with a pipe bomb promo during the commercial break.

#4. WWE is preparing Asuka for a massive push

Asuka was seen in a heated altercation with Nikki Bella backstage on Monday Night RAW. This led to a match between the two stars, where The Empress of Tomorrow defeated The Fearless One via submission.

Asuka's clean victory over Nikki Bella subtly signals her for a major push in the Stamford-based promotion. With Asuka possibly turning heel soon on the red brand, it seems a major push is awaiting her.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could soon break up with The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor were once again seen in a heated backstage segment on the red brand. This happened when the former Universal Champion pointed out the absence of Dirty Dom on RAW. Soon, JD McDonagh and Balor questioned his alliance with El Grande Americano.

Rather than clarifying things, Dom Dom decided to walk away, but soon Roxanne Perez decided to go after him. This development indicates that somewhere, the IC Champion is not happy with the ongoing situation with The Judgment Day.

Also, Dominik walking away in the middle of a conversation is a subtle hint that he may be breaking up soon with the villainous faction.

#2. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch will not be over after Wrestlepalooza

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, a mixed tag team match will take place, featuring AJ Lee and CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The match was made official during their heated confrontation on RAW.

However, with the former Divas Champion's obsession with the Women's IC Title, it seems that her feud with Lynch is far from over, even after Wrestlepalooza. There is a strong chance that the company will initiate a full-fledged rivalry between them after the premium live event.

#1. Jey Uso's heel turn is on the horizon

WWE has dropped considerable hints for the heel turn of Jey Uso. During a backstage segment, Jimmy Uso pointed out that The YEET Master tone sounds more bossy and authoritative, similar to Roman Reigns.

At the end of RAW, Jey also speared LA Knight, which doesn't sit well with Big Jim, who was there to rescue The Megastar from The Vision's post-match beatdown. All this shows that the company is subtly hinting at Jey Uso's villainous turn, and it seems his character switch is just a few inches away from happening.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
