  AJ Styles to be punished for going off-script on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

AJ Styles to be punished for going off-script on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

By Love Verma
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:58 GMT
AJ Styles might gone off-script on recent RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X &amp; Netflix.com]
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE.com & Netflix]

The WWE Universe is buzzing with the name of AJ Styles after what happened during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Phenomenal One defeated El Grande Americano in a singles bout, but before this match, Styles' words during the commercial break sparked a major conversation.

During this, Styles mentioned that someone doesn't want him here in the Stamford-based promotion. He surprisingly mentioned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were released by the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. Many believe that AJ Styles' words weren't scripted, and he possibly took shots at Triple H for his poor booking in the company.

If the speculation is true, then the King of the Kings might punish Styles for going off-script on the red brand. One way the Chief Content Officer might punish the former World Champion is by continuing to book him poorly in WWE. Styles has already lost twice to Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Championship bout.

This seems to hint that the promotion has no intention to crown him champion anytime soon. For those unaware, AJ Styles' WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2026. This also suggests that the commercial promo might be part of the storyline and might have been done to generate more buzz around Styles' name.

Overall, only time will tell what happens with AJ Styles in the coming weeks, and whether his comments are part of a storyline or reflect his true feelings about his booking in WWE.

WWE actions make AJ Styles' promo during the commercial break on RAW more interesting

Many fans are comparing Styles' words to CM Punk's infamous pipebomb promo. However, the actions of the Triple H creative team made the promo of the veteran even more interesting.

Fans noticed that the company's official X account doesn't mention the Styles commercial break promo. Usually, all the highlights and minute-by-minute updates are given by the Stamford-based promotion through their social media account.

Meanwhile, with no reference to AJ Styles' controversial remarks on the red brand, it sparked speculation that there may be a bigger plan in the near future. This also fuels the chances that Styles' promo is a direct shot at the Chief Content Officer.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will address the words of the veteran in the near future or not.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

