AJ Styles to be punished for going off-script on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

The WWE Universe is buzzing with the name of AJ Styles after what happened during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Phenomenal One defeated El Grande Americano in a singles bout, but before this match, Styles' words during the commercial break sparked a major conversation.During this, Styles mentioned that someone doesn't want him here in the Stamford-based promotion. He surprisingly mentioned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were released by the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. Many believe that AJ Styles' words weren't scripted, and he possibly took shots at Triple H for his poor booking in the company.If the speculation is true, then the King of the Kings might punish Styles for going off-script on the red brand. One way the Chief Content Officer might punish the former World Champion is by continuing to book him poorly in WWE. Styles has already lost twice to Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Championship bout.This seems to hint that the promotion has no intention to crown him champion anytime soon. For those unaware, AJ Styles' WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2026. This also suggests that the commercial promo might be part of the storyline and might have been done to generate more buzz around Styles' name.Overall, only time will tell what happens with AJ Styles in the coming weeks, and whether his comments are part of a storyline or reflect his true feelings about his booking in WWE.WWE actions make AJ Styles' promo during the commercial break on RAW more interestingMany fans are comparing Styles' words to CM Punk's infamous pipebomb promo. However, the actions of the Triple H creative team made the promo of the veteran even more interesting.Fans noticed that the company's official X account doesn't mention the Styles commercial break promo. Usually, all the highlights and minute-by-minute updates are given by the Stamford-based promotion through their social media account.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKWWE didn’t post that AJ Styles shoot promo on their official account. SOMETHING BIG IS COOKING HERE 👀 #WWERawMeanwhile, with no reference to AJ Styles' controversial remarks on the red brand, it sparked speculation that there may be a bigger plan in the near future. This also fuels the chances that Styles' promo is a direct shot at the Chief Content Officer.It remains to be seen whether WWE will address the words of the veteran in the near future or not.