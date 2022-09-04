3 directions for Edge following WWE's Clash at the Castle

WWE's Clash at the Castle has come to a close, and as expected, there were a lot of unanswered questions regarding the Mysterios/Edge/Judgement Day saga.

While Edge and Rey were victorious in Cardiff, the real story came after the match when Dominik Mysterio attacked both Edge and his own father after the match concluded.

If you are wondering what direction WWE has planned for The Rated R Superstar, or if you're just in the mood for some good old-fashioned fantasy bookings, here are a few possible directions.

#3 Edge continues to feud with The Judgement Day and their newest member Dominik Mysterio

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom. Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom. https://t.co/3MMkG2tQKe

You may have seen it coming when Dominik went into that trance state during his recent encounter with Rhea Ripley. The dead giveaway may have been his display of bitterness pertaining to not being his father's tag team partner for Clash at the Castle.

Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest have tormented Dominik Mysterio for several weeks. Despite all the abuse, Dominick turned against his father and Edge. But given the fact that Finn was once The Judgment Day's public enemy number 1, it would seem that's all water under the bridge now.

If you've peeped at Edge's Twitter in the last 48 hours, you don't need to be informed that the beef with Dom is far from over. Tune in on Monday night for all the fallout.

#2 Edge forms a brand new stable to combat The Judgment Day

Although it hasn't been made official yet, Dominik may very well pledge his allegiance to The Judgment Day this Monday night. If he does decide to become their newest acquisition, the faction will boast 4 members in total. Edge's sole tag partner seems to be Rey, for the time being.

As with pretty much everything WWE related, this could all change. Edge recently advised Rhea to keep her hands to herself, otherwise, Beth Phoenix will show The Nightmare why she got her nickname in the first place.

Beth's inclusion would even the odds a bit, but Edge's faction would still be one member short.

Who do you think would be a good 4th member if WWE decides to take this route? Should it be an up-and-coming prodigy or an experienced vet with credentials to their name?

#1 Edge and Rey Mysterio relive the early 2000s whilst becoming a prominent part of WWE's tag team division like the old days

Though it doesn't get the same amount of love as its predecessor, the ruthless aggression era is regarded as one of the best times to be a wrestling fan. One key reason that's the case has to do with the tag team combination of Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Their history as a duo has been referenced a handful of times post 2002, but they've yet to be presented as an official stable until recently. Admittedly, this is a long shot compared to the previous two entries.

If that happens, this would definitely be a plus for WWE's tag division on the men's side. The duo could potentially put on classics with the likes of The Street Profits, The Usos, and The New Day.

