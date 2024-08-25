3 Directions for Jacob Fatu as singles competitor following WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu's Tag Team Title was taken away from him and handed over to Tonga Loa. This happened by order of Solo Sikoa, who said as his Enforcer, The Samoan Werewolf would not hold any championships.

This move suggests that WWE may be shifting Fatu away from tag team competition to focus more on his role as a singles competitor within The Bloodline. In this article, we will discuss three potential directions for The Samoan Werewolf as a solo competitor following the latest developments of the blue show.

#3 A returning AJ Styles could be Jacob Fatu's first rival as a singles star

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

AJ Styles has been absent from WWE programming since he lost to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle 2024. He portrayed a vicious heel during his rivalry against The American Nightmare. If The Phenomenal One makes his comeback as a babyface, he could engage in a feud with Jacob Fatu.

WWE seemingly wants to establish The Samoan Werewolf as a main event-level performer, and a match against a legend like Styles would be a great step in that direction. Styles' experience in the squared circle could help elevate The Bloodline member, making him look even more impressive.

#2 A match with Jimmy Uso

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso is expected to return to WWE soon and exact revenge on the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. This creates another potential direction for Jacob Fatu, who could feud with Jimmy as a singles competitor. When Jimmy was ousted from The Bloodline, Jacob had not yet joined the faction.

When Jimmy returns to WWE and confronts The Bloodline, he may encounter The Samoan Werewolf for the first time. As the Enforcer of The Bloodline, Fatu’s role will be to protect the group from any incoming threats, which could eventually lead to a match between him and Jimmy Uso.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Jacob could take place at Bad Blood 2024

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns was advertised to return on the September 13, 2024, edition of SmackDown. However, those plans may have changed. If Reigns still shows up next month, he might compete at Bad Blood 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Jacob Fatu played a key role in The Bloodline's latest assault on Reigns. This could set the stage for a match between Reigns and Fatu at Bad Blood 2024. If the former Universal Champion returns in mid-September, WWE could begin planting the seeds for a Roman vs. Jacob match, eventually announcing it for the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback