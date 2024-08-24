Jacob Fatu sends a three-word message after Solo Sikoa orders him to hand over the WWE Tag Team Championship

After destroying Roman Reigns on last week's episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa ordered Jacob Fatu to hand over his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa. The Samoan Werewolf has recently sent a three-word message on social media.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was forced to hand over the tag team championship to Tonga Loa, as Solo Sikoa made him his personal Enforcer. Fatu and Tama Tonga defeated #DIY to win the titles on the go-home edition of the Friday night show before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion sent a three-word message, expressing gratitude to God.

"THANK YOU GOD," Fatu wrote.

Fatu made his in-ring debut at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event where The Bloodline defeated Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

At SummerSlam, Fatu tried his best to make sure Sikoa walked out as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. However, the returning Roman Reigns prevented his former Bloodline stablemate from winning the title.

Zilla Fatu named Jacob Fatu the most dangerous Samoan wrestler

During Jacob Fatu's days on the independent circuit, he teamed up with Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu. The latter has named The Samoan Werewolf as the most dangerous Samoan wrestler.

During an interview with Ashlee Off-Air, Zilla was asked if he wanted to team up with the current Bloodline member again to which Fatu stated the following:

"With him? Hell yeah. Who wouldn't want the Samoan Werewolf on your team? Who wouldn't want the most dangerous Samoan? He's one of the ones. It's different having him there with me. A lot of people don't know it was Booker T and Jacob that play a big role in where I'm at today. Shoutout to Jacob for giving me the right knowledge, and taking me under his tree, and guiding me and giving me the right advice on how to do certain stuff in the ring. Shoutout to him."

On SmackDown, Jacob helped Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa retain the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

