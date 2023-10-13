3 directions for Jimmy Uso following Roman Reigns' return on SmackDown

After his loss at Fastlane, Jimmy Uso is set to make his appearance on the fallout edition of SmackDown, which will also be the season premiere of the blue brand. Moreover, after an absence of a few months, Roman Reigns is also set to make his comeback on this show.

The Bloodline suffered a loss at Fastlane, with Jimmy getting pinned by LA Knight, so Reigns is likely to address this situation. With that in mind, let's explore three directions for Jimmy Uso upon the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown.

#3. Jimmy Uso gets an official entry in The Bloodline

One potential direction could be that Jimmy might officially rejoin The Bloodline. After weeks of effort to regain Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman's confidence, Jimmy might be welcomed back into the Samoan faction by The Tribal Chief despite their loss at Fastlane 2023.

Roman Reigns could make this move to strengthen the group, as Jimmy's return will certainly help to revive the faction after suffering multiple betrayals.

#2. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa might go for Undisputed Tag Team Championship after Jimmy's loyalty test

The Tribal Chief might test Jimmy's loyalty to confirm that he genuinely intends to rejoin the Samoan faction. This test could involve putting the Samoan star in a singles match with a "must-win" condition. The Tribal Chief could also question Jimmy Uso about his previous betrayals of The Bloodline.

Furthermore, since Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso currently hold the Undisputed Tag Team titles, Reigns may even order Jimmy and Solo to target those tag team titles as a way to prove their commitment. This scenario might unfold in case Jimmy is able to capture the victory in his must-win match.

#1. A singles run for Jimmy on SmackDown

Another potential direction for Jimmy could involve him embarking on a singles run on the blue brand. This scenario might unfold if Roman Reigns ousts Jimmy from the Samoan faction and rejects his return to The Bloodline.

In this situation, Jimmy would have no choice but to start his solo career on SmackDown. This path could lead Jimmy to pursue the United States Championship by challenging Rey Mysterio for a title match in the near future.

