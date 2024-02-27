3 directions for the Judgment Day after Finn Balor's injury

Despite beating the New Catch Republic of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, the Judgment Day might have to take a step back on the Road to WrestleMania.

Finn Balor sustained a thumb injury during the title defense. As he hit his Coup De Grace off the top, The Prince came up holding his thumb. With the match at its conclusion, he was able to get the pin.

If the injury is not something that Finn Balor can just shake off, where does that leave the Judgment Day? The group can go the following three directions as Finn Balor's thumb heals.

#3. They take time off after claiming that they've beaten everyone

Who will take the tag team titles from the Judgment Day?

It's become common for injured stars to appear on television under Triple H's leadership. Both Dakota Kai and Seth Rollins have continued to appear on SmackDown and RAW respectively while injured.

With a thumb injury, Finn Balor can do the same along with the Judgment Day. He can joke that he hurt his thumb because he and Priest have had to carry the tag team division.

Rollins and Roman Reigns have kept their titles despite not defending them every month. The same luxury can be afforded to the first-ever Universal Champion. It could also make the group feel invincible and arrogant since they've defeated every team they have faced.

#2. The Judgment Day focuses on the Money in the Bank case

Damian Priest doesn't just hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles with Finn Balor. He's also Señor Money in the Bank.

The Archer of Infamy has held the case since winning it last July. He's tried to cash in on Seth Rollins a few times, but to no avail. With so much focus lately on the tag team belts, the group could pivot to targeting Rollins over the next few weeks.

It would allow Finn Balor's thumb to heal ahead of a likely title defense at WrestleMania 40. The potential of a cash-in would keep The Architect on his toes since he'll be cleared for action ahead of The Show of Shows. It would also add another wrinkle and obstacle for Rollins to overcome.

#1. Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh fill in for Finn Balor

McDonagh and Dominik could see their roles increase.

With a five-member group, it's easy to have a different member fill in when someone gets injured. It's part of the reason why the New Day was able to win so many tag team titles. Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston could all rotate in and out of active status if someone got hurt.

McDonagh and Mysterio had often faced the challengers to the titles before Priest and Balor faced them. Mami or Priest could simply claim that it's time for one of them to step up and show their worth to the Judgment Day.

If the thumb injury persists, then the replacement not holding up his end of the deal could be used to kick someone out of the group. The Judgment Day is heavily featured on RAW, so to keep the machine rolling, a different person might get more of the spotlight in the next few weeks.