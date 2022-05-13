3 possible Directions for Madcap Moss following WWE WrestleMania Backlash 

At WrestleMania Backlash, Madcap Moss stunned the WWE Universe by overcoming his former friend Happy Corbin in a one-on-one match. The pair have been in a feud since WrestleMania 38, where Corbin accused Moss of costing him victory on The Show of Shows against Drew McIntyre.

The individual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winners were paired up together in September 2021 on SmackDown. They ultimately became a gimmick to irritate the WWE Universe with their annoying jokes and persistent laughing. Now, with both parting ways and coming to blows at the recent Premium Live Event, they are on separate paths.

With that being said, let's take a look at three directions for Madcap Moss after WrestleMania Backlash.

#3 Madcap may inadvertently enter a fresh feud after trying to land a series of jokes in the locker room

Following his WrestleMania Backlash success, Madcap Moss may enter the locker room and could tell some of his wacky jokes. It may entertain some of the WWE Superstars, but one may not be amused.

Performers such as Gunther, Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn could be potential contenders for Moss' next feud. It could be presented that one of those heel stars will attempt to shut Madcap up once and for all.

You never know, it may start to get the fans rooting for him even more.

#2 Moss could use his recent momentum and seek out an opportunity for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Madcap Moss after winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1

Moss is currently receiving a significant push. He won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown, and followed this up by defeating Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash.

He could now attempt to force his way into an Intercontinental Championship match against Ricochet. Despite both being portrayed as faces, The One and Only has declared that he is a fighting champion, so the potential of Madcap being granted an opportunity is likely high.

However, Happy Corbin may perhaps be lurking to make sure that Moss doesn't take the gold.

#1 Madcap Moss may go after Happy Corbin wealth as his next storyline

There's still plenty of fuel left in the Madcap Moss-Happy Corbin feud. Moving forward, things could be taken to the next level with the comedic-character wanting to further add to his success.

Moss may focus on taking Happy Corbin's wealth. Madcap aligned with him after he hit the jackpot last summer in Las Vegas. The former 24/7 Champion may roll the dice and hedge his bets on challenging Corbin to another match at the next WWE Premium Live Event, this time with a hefty sum of cash at stake.

Could we see a return of Sad Corbin heading into the summer? Let's hope he's still got the ketchup-stained shirt just incase!

What direction do you see Madcap Moss going in next on WWE SmackDown? Do you think his feud with Happy Corbin will be furthered? Let us know in the comments section below!

