3 directions for Rey Mysterio following SmackDown return

Rey Mysterio made his surprise return to SmackDown this week. The WWE Hall of Famer arrived in time to help the Latino World Order fend off Santos Escobar and his group. The interference allowed Carlito to defeat Escobar in their Street Fight.

Mysterio suffered an injury last year and had been on the sidelines to recover following his surgery. He was (kayfabe) put on the shelf by Escobar on the November 10, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The former WWE Champion was forced to miss Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Events.

Let’s explore three directions for Rey Mysterio following his SmackDown return:

#3. He could lead the Latino World Order against the Legado Del Fantasma

Santos Escobar established the Legado Del Fantasma by bringing Los Lotharios to SmackDown. Angel and Berto joined The Emperor of Lucha Libre on the December 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The pair helped Escobar defeat Bobby Lashley in their match.

Elektra Lopez would reunite with Escobar a couple of weeks later. The psychological and numbers advantage seems to be reversed following Rey Mysterio’s return. The WWE Hall of Famer needs to get his crew together to sort out the mess created by his former protégé.

#2. Showdown at WrestleMania XL

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar seems to be the direction for WrestleMania XL. To maintain storyline consistency, WWE should book two matches between the two factions on both nights of WrestleMania this year.

Night One could see Lopez and the Los Lotharios team up against Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Night Two, on the other hand, could feature Rey vs. Escobar in a career vs. fate of Legado Del Fantasma match.

#1. Rey Mysterio initiates rematch clause against Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio dropped his United States Championship to Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. The Maverick saved the WWE Hall of Famer from a grave injury at one point during the match. Logan received massive praise for his in-ring awareness from fans, peers, and veterans alike.

A rematch between the former opponents has yet to happen. Rey was not able to invoke his rematch clause because he had to undergo surgery. Now that he is back, The Master of the 619 could invoke his rematch clause for the United States Championship.

What do you want Rey Mysterio to do following his return? Sound off!

