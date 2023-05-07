3 possible directions for Seth Rollins after defeating Omos at Backlash

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has proven himself as a key player in the company, capable of easily transitioning into a main event program with the appropriate plot.

As we approach Night of Champions on May 27, there are various paths WWE may take with Seth Rollins. He will undoubtedly play a significant role in the event, as he is guaranteed to compete in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

The Visionary may be at the peak of his career after some impressive displays in the ring and on the mic. He's been on a roll lately; maybe he can keep it up as WWE Night of Champions approaches.

Following his victory over Omos at Backlash in Puerto Rico, people are wondering what The Architect will do next. We'll take a look at three possible paths for Seth Rollins following his victory against the Nigerian Giant.

#3. Seth Rollins turns Face

Seth Rollins was so over with the Backlash crowd.

Although Rollins is portrayed as a villain, his supporters have gradually started to applaud him. WWE fans have demonstrated their support for him by cheering and singing his theme song together.

The Visionary has previously performed admirably as a heel. He requires a change of pace, and RAW might benefit from adding another babyface to their roster.

His present character would need to be modified in order to accomplish this, but he has previously shown that he can play the protagonist and do so well with the character.

#2. Money in the Bank winner

He can do it again.

Seth Rollins continues to be one of the most well-liked WWE wrestlers right now despite frequently expressing his desire to unseat Roman Reigns.

Winning Money in the Bank could be a more fascinating path for Rollins, who still possesses the most memorable cash-ins of all time at WrestleMania 31. We'll have someone carrying the magic suitcase throughout the summer in some way, shape, or form.

The mystery surrounding Money in the Bank may work better on SmackDown, where the holder would require all of the advantages available to him in order to capitalize on someone like Roman Reigns.

However, if the suitcase ends up on the Red Brand with Rollins, you can make anyone a prospective gold seeker. Additionally, there is a wider range of potential directions.

#1. Wins the World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins deserves it.

The time is right to re-anoint Seth Rollins as a champion. Apart from Roman Reigns, he is WWE's most genuine top guy and can create stories with anyone. The business believed in him enough to place him in a no-build match against Omos at Backlash.

In recent years, Rollins has been dominating. He possesses the abilities and expertise required to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins is unquestionably one of the top candidates for the new title, thanks to the backing of the crowd and his excellent record in the ring.

He would be a target for many epic fights as champion, including a potential showdown with Cody Rhodes in the end. If WWE plays its odds correctly, Rhodes ousting Rollins will represent far more than just getting the secondary gold on the first try.

