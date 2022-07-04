3 directions for Seth Rollins after Money in the Bank

Despite being the favorite to become Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins couldn't get the job done at Sunday's premium live event. He gave it his all and came close on numerous occasions, but could only watch as Theory scaled the ladder and won the briefcase.

Rollins was obsessed with winning the contract and becoming Mr. Money in the Bank for a second time. In doing so, he would have had a shot at rival and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The loss, coupled with his hat-trick of defeats to Cody Rhodes earlier, means he currently finds himself at a crossroads.

However, The Visionary is a man with a plan, and we are sure he won't be treading water for long. On that note, here are three potential directions for Seth Rollins after Money in the Bank.

#3 On our list of directions for Seth Rollins after Money in the Bank: Joining The Judgment Day

Rollins joining The Judgment Day would be a coup

The Judgment Day claims they are visionaries looking to bring about a change in WWE. Finn Balor and gang are stronger than ever after ousting Edge from their ranks, but are also looking for people to join them. Who better to recruit than The Revolutionary himself?

Seth Rollins would fit The Judgment Day extremely well. His obsession with overhauling the WWE landscape bodes well for a Judgment Day membership. The faction is still in its infancy, and adding the former Monday Night Messiah to its ranks would be a statement of intent.

#2 Warring against The Judgment Day and turning face

Or, you know, Seth Rollins could decide that WWE is big enough for only one Visionary. Him butting heads with The Judgment Day is a possibility, and it could even result in a face turn for him.

Rollins repeatedly getting outnumbered and attacked by Finn Balor and company could result in sympathy for him. We all know what happens when he decides to burn something down. The Judgment Day feuding with him will be a fun program until The Visionary reminds everyone just how elite he really is.

#1 Challenging Roman Reigns directly

Who cares if Seth Rollins doesn't have the Money in the Bank contract? He is someone who has always had Roman Reigns' number anyway, and all he has to do to fight him is remind him of that fact.

Reigns has repeatedly stated that he has smashed every challenger he has faced. However, the stats show that it was Rollins who won the last time they locked horns. The Tribal Chief will want to correct that mistake just as much as his former Shield brother wants his titles.

It's a feud that writes itself given the history between the two men and how Rollins is the one man Reigns can't overcome when it matters.

With Brock Lesnar set to face The Head of the Table at SummerSlam at the end of July and Clash at the Castle not happening until September, there is ample time for a Reigns vs. Rollins match. It is guaranteed to be a great contest with elite storytelling and heart-in-mouth action.

