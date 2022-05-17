3 Directions for Sonya Deville as a WWE Superstar

On the May 9, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was fired from her authoritative position by Adam Pearce. Apparently, 'Upper Management' made the decision following the former Tough Enough star's abuse of power during her tenure.

Her time as an authority figure began in January 2021, and her most notable feud came against Naomi on SmackDown during the latter stages of that year. Deville persistently got involved in The Glow's matches, costing her several opportunities at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Despite her firing, it was revealed that Sonya's in-ring performer contract will remain intact moving forward. This means that she is now once again an official WWE Superstar. Although the former Fire & Desire member went back-and-forth between RAW and SmackDown during her time in power, it appears that she will be advancing as a RAW Superstar.

With that being said, let's look at three directions for Sonya Deville as a WWE Superstar.

#3 Sonya could attempt to get her job back by proving to Upper Management that she's changed

Following her removal as a WWE Official, it is now down to Sonya Deville to seek out what path she takes next. One avenue she may walk down is seeking to earn her position back by convincing Upper Management that she's changed.

This might spark a character change for a short period after a mini absence from television, with Sonya being friendly and buttering up everyone she encounters. Maybe after eventually being told she would not get her position back, Deville could resort back to her villainous ways.

#2 Deville could take being a full-time performer again in her stride and win Money in the Bank

Now being an active performer once again, Sonya Deville has more power at her disposal than she might think. With Money in the Bank fast approaching, she may perhaps take up a place in the infamous ladder match.

Sonya winning the briefcase would be an eyebrow-raising moment, allowing her some leverage over the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. Due to the nature of the MITB rules, Deville could tease a cash-in, keeping the champions on their toes and holding that advantage over them.

#1 Sonya Deville may enter a feud with Alexa Bliss, blaming the star for her recent downfall

Moments after being told she would no longer be a WWE Official, Adam Pearce introduced the returning Alexa Bliss as her opponent. The Goddess quickly disposed of the former Fire & Desire member to further add salt to the already open wound.

Sonya may start to focus on Bliss and blame her for losing her position by claiming she was in cahoots with Pearce and Upper Management. This would showcase Deville becoming paranoid that Little Miss Bliss is out to ruin her career, resulting in a premium live event match between the two.

