3 directions for The LWO after Carlito's WWE return at Fastlane

At the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event, Carlito made his return to the Stamford-based promotion and secured a victory by joining forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Initially, the match began as a handicap match, but the return of the Bad Apple evened the odds.

The return of the 44-year-old star with the Latino World Order also hints at him becoming the newest member of the faction. With that being said, let's discuss three directions for the LWO after the return of the Puerto Rican star to the company.

#3. A full-fledged feud against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits continues after Fastlane

One of the potential directions could be that the company could continue the feud between LWO and Lashley even after Carlito's return on tonight's show. The All Mighty might use the excuse that they were not prepared for the return of the Bad Apple, which was the reason behind their loss in the Six-Man tag team match.

This could lead to a full-fledged feud between the LWO, now joined by its newest member, Carlito, and Lashley, along with his alliance with the Street Profits. It may also further lead to a United States Championship match between Lashley and Mysterio, as the All Mighty also pinned Rey in the previous edition of SmackDown.

#2. Santos Escobar turns heel and attacks Carlito

Another potential direction for the LWO after Fastlane could be a heel turn by Santos Escobar in the company. The Latino World Order member might turn on his own faction due to the entry of Carlito as the newest member without his permission. Additionally, there was visible frustration in Escobar's eyes after he lost the United States title match against Rey Mysterio.

All these factors combined could lead to Escobar finally turning on his own faction members and eventually result in a feud between Santos and Carlito. This also appears to be a promising start for the Bad Apple after his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Carlito challenges Rey Mysterio on SmackDown for United States Title

Rey Mysterio currently holds the United States Championship on the blue brand. Another direction that might unfold after Fastlane is when Carlito challenges Rey Mysterio for a championship match. A few weeks back, Santos Escobar, despite being a member of the LWO, challenged Mysterio for his title belt.

A similar scenario might unfold with Carlito, as he may demand a title shot against the current United States Champion. A feud between Rey Mysterio and Carlito on the blue brand could generate massive buzz among the fans after Fastlane.

Which prediction has the most chance of coming to fruition after Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

