3 directions for The Street Profits after Money in the Bank

The wrestling world was in awe of The Street Profits after their match against The Usos. The two teams contested an absolute classic that was easily the best match of the year after Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in the Cell.

It was chaos from start to finish. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford tore the house down. The crowd was heavily invested and popped for every big move. The conclusion saw Jimmy get the three-count on Ford despite the latter's shoulders being off the mat.

Post-Money in the Bank, we all want the smoke. As things stand, we don't know what WWE plans for the former tag team champions. On that note, take a look at three potential directions for The Street Profits after Money in the Bank:

#3. Challenge The Usos to a rematch

It's the most obvious one. There's no way WWE can rob us of a rematch between The Street Profits and The Usos after they stole the show at Money in the Bank. It was an exceptional contest; we're sure the two teams will perform even better if given the opportunity.

The Profits looking like The Usos' equals on every level added a lot to the match. With the controversial finish, fans are excited to see another contest between the two duos. These matches show us what tag team wrestling is all about, and WWE would be wise to give it to us as soon as possible.

#2. Winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

At Money in the Bank, The Street Profits proved worthy of being the face of WWE's tag division. No one would complain if they dethrone The Usos.

Dawkins & Ford were robbed at MITB and will be determined to win the next time they receive a title shot. We also think that because The Usos have held the gold for a long time, losing would create a huge moment and major interest in the following weeks.

#1. Tagging with Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline

Drew could PROFIT from this alliance!

Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. He will likely have to face The Usos besides Reigns with the odds stacked against him.

McIntyre could use some backup against The Bloodline. That could come in the form of The Street Profits. Dawkins & Ford have issues with Jimmy & Jey and could join The Scottish Warrior's side.

A huge six-man tag team match would be money and a contest worthy of main-eventing any show. It would also be a high-quality bout that could see either side win.

