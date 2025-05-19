3 directions for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE following SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks has been absent from WWE television for a while now. The faction was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the inaugural transfer window. However, the fearsome group hasn’t made a single appearance since then.

Later, reports revealed that Uncle Howdy's (Bo Dallas) injury halted the group's creative plans. Though Dallas was cleared before WrestleMania 41, the Stamford-based promotion ran out of time to book them for the Show of Shows.

Though there hasn’t been any concrete report on The Wyatt Sicks’ return, a popular source, PWNReport, recently commented on a fan's question on X/Twitter about the fearsome faction’s return, expressing that they feel the Sicks' return could be around the corner, with Alexa Bliss’ recent return to television.

With that said, let's look at three directions for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE following SmackDown:

#1. Wyatt Sicks could immediately get a new leader

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black made his much-anticipated return to WWE on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

He quickly got into a rivalry with The Miz and Carmello Hayes. Last week, Black got outnumbered by the A-Lister and Hayes during his match against the latter. There has been some buzz about Black being the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks.

The rumors could come to fruition at SmackDown as The Wyatt Sicks could target The Miz and Hayes on the blue brand, revealing Aleister Black as their new leader. Black is currently advertised for a MITB qualifier bout on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, and the fearsome faction might help the Dutchman punch his ticket to Money in the Bank 2025.

#2. The faction could target The New Bloodline

With JC Mateo being added to Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, the stable is stronger than ever. To assert their dominance and establish themselves as the top prospects on the roster, The Wyatt Sicks could target The New Bloodline.

This would also increase the ongoing tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, and could plant the seeds for another Bloodline civil war. Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy’s faction could continue their dominant run, and Howdy could also capture the United States Championship, taking advantage of the tension between Sikoa and Fatu.

#1. Wyatt Sicks could count Alexa Bliss in

Alexa Bliss has been on a roll since her return to SmackDown, following her hiatus after the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Last week on the blue brand, she officially punched her ticket to MITB, as she qualified for the traditional ladder bout.

However, experts suggest that since WWE is not dropping any Wyatt Sicks hints during her matches or segments, there is a chance that a potential involvement with the faction has been scrapped from the creative plans.

Whereas, against all speculation, the fearsome faction could add Bliss to their ranks. Nikki Cross could help her wipe out the women’s division and chase the WWE Women's Championship. They can start things off by taking care of Charlotte Flair, who rejected Bliss’ recent offer.

