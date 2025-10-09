3 Double turns WWE could be planning for Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel PLE is just three nights away. The mega tournament this year will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It's going to be a special event because it will be John Cena's last appearance on Australian soil before the Champ finally hangs up his boots.

Similarly, Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against Seth Rollins in the main event of the show to win the Crown Jewel ring. Roman Reigns will also be in action against Bronson Reed in an Australian-style Street Fight match. The show is expected to be a grand success, provided it comes up with some mind-boggling twists and turns.

Therefore, in this listicle, we discuss three double turns that might happen at Crown Jewel.

#3 IYO SKY turns heel and Kairi Sane turns babyface at Crown Jewel

IYO SKY will team up with Rhea Ripley to take on Kairi Sane and Asuka in a tag-team match. It will be hard for IYO to go up against her former friends, her soul mates with whom she has spent a huge part of her wrestling career. However, the Kabuki Warriors turned against IYO recently, forcing her to join hands with Rhea Ripley in this battle against the duo.

The twist we can witness at Crown Jewel could be IYO turning heel and Kairi almost turning babyface. The former Women's World Champion can unleash a violent attack on Kairi and try to end her career for listening to Asuka.

It's well-known that Kairi Sane is largely being controlled by Asuka, and this can prompt SKY to carry out a ruthless attack on the superstar. This would turn The Genius of the SKY into a heel while Kairi turns face once again.

#2 Roman Reigns turns heel, and Bronson Reed almost turns babyface

Roman Reigns is somewhat exhibiting heel vibes, especially after returning from injury. His backstage segments with Jey Uso indicate that the OTC1 might get back to his heel ways sooner or later.

And this can happen at Crown Jewel. Since Reigns has already defeated Bronson in a one-on-one match, he can do something out of the box this time. He might turn heel by beating up Bronson Reed mercilessly, nearly ending his career. He might even use some foul means to beat the former NXT Champion. This would ultimately lead to a heel turn for Roman Reigns once again in WWE.

#1 Seth Rollins turns face, and Paul Heyman intensifies as a heel

The relationship between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can see a dramatic twist at Crown Jewel. The two have already been sharing cold vibes for the last few days. Heyman has already warned Rollins that if he loses, not only will Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker lose faith in him, but he will also have to think about why he chose him over Roman Reigns.

At Crown Jewel, the Wiseman can turn his back on Rollins in case the latter loses the bout to Cody Rhodes. Heyman can get Brock Lesnar to come out and squash Rollins, leading to a face turn for The Visionary.

Heyman can then pick Lesnar to become the leader of The Vision, thus kicking out Seth Rollins. At Survivor Series: WarGames, it will be Brock Lesnar against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

