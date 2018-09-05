3 Dream Feuds for Roman Reigns after Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion is set to battle the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, inside the devilish Hell in a Cell structure at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The match promises to be a titanic affair with two powerhouses going toe-to-toe with each other.

The WWE have got their booking spot on with the title match. Roman Reigns is on an upward curve currently and pitting him against another superstar on a rampage, sets the stage for an enthralling battle.

However, the WWE needs to make sure Reigns’ head of steam doesn’t evaporate after the pay-per-view. At present, Reigns is the biggest attraction in the WWE and the Universe would hope it can continue seeing Reigns locking horns with the best in the business.

Through the course of this article, we would look at the potential exhilarating feuds the WWE can book Reigns in. Without wasting any time, let us look at who Reigns can battle, which would provide the Universe with a battle for the ages.

#3. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have enjoyed a rivalry before and their match at WWE Extreme Rules 2018 was one to remember. At this juncture, both represent the most powerful superstars in the roster.

Lashley won the battle at Extreme Rules before narrowly missing out to Reigns in the battle to be crowned the #1 contender. The score is left tantalizingly at one apiece and the tie-breaker could be on the cards, with the title on the line.

The angle would also culminate at Survivor Series. The WWE could add a stipulation and make it an Iron Man Match where both superstars would be fully utilised. The WWE could reap massive benefits if they decide to give the rivalry a green light.

Lashley and Reigns are sensational in the ring with both complementing each other perfectly. Reigns possesses a vast array of strong, grapple moves and Lashley is a fierce grappler.

The last battle between the two was a see-saw affair and left the Universe wanting more. Thus, the time is right for the WWE to give this a go-ahead and let the roof come off.

