3 dream matches for The Fiend

The Fiend has put the locker room on notice.

At SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt returned to in-ring action as The Fiend in a singles match against a familiar foe in Finn Balor. The Fiend's terrifying entrance had the fans buzzing and the crowd was excitied to watch the monster in action. Balor suffered the fury of The Fiend in the worst way as the latter dismantled the former in very little time.

It's not only Balor that has suffered pain and agony at the hands of Wyatt. A bunch of Hall of Famers have been attacked by him. Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and Jerry Lawler were all attacked by The Fiend with the Mandible Claw. Needless to say, The Fiend has struck fear in the hearts of fans and stars in a disturbing way. Within a matter of weeks, he has established himself as a formidable force.

Bray Wyatt has become relevant as The Fiend and fans have never been so interested in the heavyweight before. Firefly Fun House was received well by the fans, but The Fiend has left them in awe.

Given his stellar in-ring prowess and unique character, there are many intriguing possibilities for The Fiend. WWE has an extremely loaded roster with undeniable talent and charisma. Hence, many stars could prove to be great opponents for Wyatt's alter-ego.

With that said, let's take a look at 3 dream opponents for The Fiend.

3. "The Demon" Finn Balor

The Demon is undefeated on the main roster.

Although The Fiend ran roughshod over Balor in his debut match at SummerSlam, he is yet to face The Demon. Taking nothing away from the extraordinary man, The Demon is something truly special and mesmerizing. When Balor dons the demonic face paint and taps into his inner demons, he brings out a vicious and vile side of himself.

The Demon is one of the most protected characters on the main roster, which is why it is used so sparingly. Balor's alter-ego is undefeated on the main roster and has an extremely impressive resume. The Demon has never been pinned or submitted on the main roster and Balor has found so much glory and success while donning this unique persona.

The Fiend versus The Demon has the making of a must-watch rivalry. The two have similar characters and could play out to be a great story.

