3 Dream Matches That Happened At Wrestlemania 34

This was awesome

There are several matches to choose from that we might consider to be our favorite and although the event got mostly positive reviews, many people still weren't happy with the whole show. The show might have improved given the two previous Wrestlemanias.WWE Wrestlemania 34 aired on April this year, and there were several matches that took place on the card. With the event being the WWE's flagship PPV of the year, it had to put on memorable matches. The event was watched live by millions of people across the world.

The main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns got the Worst Mania Main event award by Dave Meltzer. All said and done, the event delivered some pretty good performances. There were three dream matches that happened at Wrestlemania 34, and here they are:

#3 Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut match

This match was better than expected

After leaving UFC, Rowdy signed with WWE and made her on-screen debut at the first ever women's Royal Rumble match, and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. She started a feud between Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon, which can date back to WrestleMania 31. What's there not to like about Rowdy Ronda Rousey? She has a complete career in mix martial arts. The baddest women on the planet was the first ever UFC Women's Bantamweight champion and went undefeated at 12-0 before losing her title and tasting defeat for the first time in the UFC, but that didn't stop her at all from doing what she does best; breaking arms and breaking records.

Although we didn't see Ronda Rousey team up with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mix match at WrestleMania, we still got to see her make an incredible in-ring debut where she teamed up with Kurt Angle. The match went on to become one of the best matches of the night, and Ronda proved to the world that she isn't a small fish in a big pond, and she has what it takes to make it in the WWE.