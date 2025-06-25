3 Dream opponents for Abyss in WWE if he comes out of retirement

TNA Wrestling legend Abyss is among the most iconic hardcore wrestlers of the 2000s. The legendary name has had several iconic moments in the industry, and he has made an impact with his incredible performances in the past. He is known for being one of the most dangerous and skilled names in the industry. The TNA legend, despite being a massive name in the industry, has never worked a match in WWE.

Ad

Before he could make his in-ring debut in the company, he announced his retirement and came in as a producer in the Stamford-based company. In a recent interview with Fightful Select, the legend revealed that he was feeling incredibly fulfilled with his current backstage role as a producer.

Further, the star threw cold water on speculations of a potential in-ring return by revealing that he was “done” with wrestling and had no plans to step back into the squared circle. This turned out to be a massive disappointment for the hardcore wrestling fans, who wanted to see Abyss in the WWE ring one day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The Stamford-based company could tempt Abyss by offering a bout against some dream opponents and let him showcase his talent. If Abyss were a superstar from the current era, even being a part of the TNA roster could have led to his WWE in-ring debut, considering the recent collaborations between both promotions.

While the TNA legend announced his retirement and turned down a potential return recently, there’s always a ‘what if’ that could end up being true someday in the future.

Ad

Let’s check out a few matches Abyss could have in WWE if he decides to return to the ring one day.

#3. Kane

While Abyss has made a name for himself in TNA as one of the most dangerous characters to ever step in the squared circle, a WWE Hall of Famer has had the same impact in the Stamford-based company. The Big Red Machine is considered to be one of the most dangerous stars in the company, and could return to the squared circle for one more match someday.

Ad

A potential match between Kane and Abyss would undoubtedly make fans of both stars incredibly happy. The bout could be a highlight for both stars, seeing as how they've proven through their careers their incredible in-ring skills. A match in the future may not be as spectacular as it would have been in their primes, but it would still shine under the spotlight.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

The Undertaker has managed to make a name for himself as one of the most menacing and vicious characters in all of sports entertainment history, and will forever be considered one of the most iconic names in the industry. The Hall of Famer is also retired, but a one-off return for a potential match someday in the future would surely be a must-see.

Ad

A clash against a returning Abyss would make jaws drop instantly, as both were masters of the trade. A battle between both legends could be an ultimate show stealer, and could even end up being one of the biggest matches in the industry, sure to excite fans of both stars.

#1. Uncle Howdy

Ad

In today’s WWE landscape, Uncle Howdy has managed to make a name for himself with a dark and savage character. Considering the WWE roster today, Howdy is undoubtedly a perfect fit for a potential return match for Abyss, if it ever happens.

A potential match between both men would be a treat to watch, with fans being treated to one of the darkest matches in recent memory. While Abyss shut down speculations of his return, a potential singles match in the Stamford-based company could be a great way to sign off his career on a big stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!