3 Dream Opponents for a heel Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35

Bryan's heel turn was shocking!

WWE's most loved babyface Daniel Bryan turned heel on last week's episode of Smackdown Live.

He hit AJ Styles with a low blow and eventually captured the WWE Championship. The heel turn of Bryan was perhaps the most shocking heel turn that happened in WWE in recent memory.

No one expected Bryan will turn heel at this time and even capture the WWE Championship.

Daniel Bryan is one of the finest wrestlers on the current roster. He can deliver great matches and cut passionate promos (just watch his this week's promo).

He is one of the wrestlers that have always got a reaction from the crowd.

The heel turn of Bryan has opened the doors to many new feuds and storylines for Bryan. With his current character, it crosses my mind who will Bryan face at Wrestlemania 35.

We can be sure that whoever Bryan faces at Wrestlemania 35, it will certainly be a match to remember. In this article, I will list three dream opponents for Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura

This will certainly be a match to remember

Bryan vs Nakamura is a dream match for wrestling fans around the world. Both of them are great technical wrestlers and have a charisma different from the other superstars. A match between them with a proper build up will certainly not disappoint.

Nakamura is the current United States Champion, but he has been booked in lacklustre feuds that have hurt his as well as the US Title's credibility and he needs a proper rivalry to bring his career back on track.

Bryan is a person that can certainly help Nakamura to gain back his credibility.

Nakamura could lose the title at TLC and then go on to win the Royal Rumble match and challenge Bryan for the WWE Championship.

Winning the Royal Rumble match consecutively for two years will also help Nakamura to look like a credible threat to Bryan.

If the feud is booked properly and they are given sufficient time to perform, we can be sure that they will deliver an extraordinary match.

