3 Dream Opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35

The Undertaker truly is a WWE legend

As regards the WWE Universe, there have been several fan favorites over the promotion's long and storied history, however, none have struck as much of a chord with them as has The Undertaker.

The intrigue surrounding him, coupled with his mystical entrances have given the WWE Universe many an incredible moment. You simply cannot deny the spine-tingling sensation brought upon the WWE Universe when the bell tolls, and the Deadman makes his way down the ramp--ready to seek and destroy.

Many believed that The Undertaker was done and dusted after his defeat to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. However, to everyone’s surprise, he turned up a year later at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for WrestleMania 34.

He made another one of his famous 'Mania appearances, and this time around battled John Cena. While the match lasted just a few minutes with The Undertaker reigning supreme over John Cena, the Phenom's aura at the stadium was undeniably surreal.

Additionally, the sheer ease with which both veteran Superstars put on a show for the fans, is indeed applause-worthy. With Undertaker being slated to appear at SmackDown’s 1000th episode, many are starting to wonder if 'Taker has one last Wrestlemania left in him.

It has been nearly 15 years since The Phenom returned from the dead and scared the life out of his brother, Kane. In addition to this, he has enjoyed titanic Wrestlemania battles with the likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Despite his numerous spectacular moments, the WWE Universe surely wouldn’t mind The Deadman walking down the Wrestlemania ramp one last time.

Through the course of this article, we will look at 3 top superstars who could provide a magical spectacle for the WWE Universe at Wrestlemania 35, going toe to toe with The Undertaker. Buckle up, folks!

#3 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was introduced to the Universe as the fourth member of the dreaded Wyatt Family--promoted as "The Black Sheep" of the notorious heel faction. He arrived wearing the mask of a black sheep and was being groomed as the next big monster in the WWE.

However, the WWE have lately portrayed him as a babyface--and while that's working out pretty well for the big man, he's still needs to be booked in bigger feuds than the ones in which he's presently involved.

As of this moment, he holds the Money In The Bank contract. Though it is a step in the right direction, a superstar like Strowman could possibly be used better.

He has an aura which not many can replicate, and his brutish strength will always showcase him as the dominant force in most rivalries. However, that may not be the case if he is pitted against The Phenom.

The WWE has teased a feud between Strowman and the Deadman in the past--what with having the duo engage in a stare-down on RAW--however, the company never quite gave this dream rivalry the thumbs-up.

Both superstars would add interesting dynamics to their battle--with The Undertaker being the master of the mind games; whereas Strowman being the man who crushes each and everything in his path.

The angle is a very exciting one indeed and the WWE should tap into the potential of this idea while it Undertaker is still an active competitor. The WWE Universe would want to see The Phenom embroiled in one final jaw-dropping feud, before he hangs up the boots.

Let us hope this match comes to fruition at Wrestlemania 35.

