3 early picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 winner

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
1.01K   //    26 Sep 2018, 21:05 IST

The WWE Royal Rumble is the greatest stipulated event WWE puts on each year, it is full of energy and action. And it's safe to say that if you're a WWE fan, you generally feel an additional buzz of energy looking on as thirty men venture into the ring, and twenty-nine get thrown out.

The champ of the Rumble obviously acquires the opportunity to confront the present WWE or Universal Champion at WrestleMania, so to turn out successful at the Rumble is clearly a great opportunity, and becomes a career milestone.

Last Royal Rumble victor Shinsuke Nakamura landed himself a title match at WrestleMania, as well as a great storyline with SmackDown Live's WWE Champion AJ Styles that continued for quite a while.

Here are my top choices for the next Royal Rumble victor. I'm presuming that Roman Reigns and AJ Styles will be the Champions of their brands, with the latter maybe finding a replacement in the form of Samoa Joe.

#1 Rey Mysterio Jr

Rey Mysterio made an appearance at the namesake Pay-Per-View, The Greatest Royal Rumble. It looked quite evident the returning Rey Mysterio might fetch the gold, only to be eliminated more or less early.

If the reports of Rey Mysterio Jr signing a deal with WWE are right, Mysterio will get a major push upon his landing.

This push could just be a title match waiting for him at WrestleMania. Its been really long since the last time the WWE Universe saw Mysterio topple down the greats with his athleticism and high-flying abilities. Lets hope if Rey Mysterio does make a return, he emerges as the Royal Rumble winner.

