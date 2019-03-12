×
3 Early Predictions for WrestleMania 35

Dennis Stansfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Mar 2019, 11:29 IST

WrestleMania
WrestleMania

With Fastlane in the rear view mirror, there is nothing else standing between WWE and WrestleMania 35. WWE will broadcast the Showcase of the Immortals live on Pay Per View April 7, 2019 from MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets and home of WrestleMania 29.  

 

As of today, there are only two official matches on the card. Seth Rollins will look to reclaim the WWE Universal Championship as he clashes with “The Beast” Brock Lesnar. Also, in what will likely be a historic main event, Ronda Rousey will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and “The Man” Becky Lynch. However, you can expect many more matches to be added to the card as WrestleMania will likely run seven plus hours again.  

 

Other matches you can expect to see on the card are Triple H vs Batista, Shane McMahon vs The Miz, Randy Orton vs AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. It is also likely that Roman Reigns will have a singles match as well, the only question is who will it be against?

These will likely be the main singles matches on the show. The matches for the mid-card and tag titles will likely be multi man/women matches so everyone will get on the card. Don’t be surprised as well if some pull double duty on WrestleMania night as spots will need to be filled for the Andre the Gian Battle Royal as well as the Women’s Battle Royal. There will likely also be multi promo segments with legends as well as musical performances.  

 

With all of that being said, here are three early predictions for WrestleMania 35. Make sure you stay tuned top Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumors as WrestleMania draws closer and closer.  

